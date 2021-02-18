Matthews, Carter & Boyce Adds Sage Intacct Cloud ERP Software to its Portfolio

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthews, Carter & Boyce (MCB), a leading accounting firm in the Washington, DC metro area, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Sage Intacct, the customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software. As a Sage Intacct Partner, MCB will sell, implement, support, and develop enhancements for Intacct's award-winning cloud financial applications. MCB is aligning with Sage Intacct in response to increased demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) business solutions from prospects and clients.

"We selected Sage Intacct for its best-in-class functionality, and because it is the AICPA preferred provider of financial applications," said MCB Marketing & Practice Development Partner Kathleen Flaherty. "After considering our options, we felt it was the best fit for our niche industries, and we look forward to the benefits it will bring to our firm, our team and, most importantly, to our clients."

Sage Intacct delivers incredible value to users by empowering finance teams with deep functionality that automates even complex processes and surfaces the richest financial and operational insights to help companies grow. Sage Intacct also offers an easy path to extend the solution by seamlessly connecting with other best-in-class solutions business rely on, so that the entire organization can stay on the fast track to growth. Intacct focuses on delivering a solution that puts client success first, and that commitment has allowed it to earn the highest customer satisfaction in the industry.

MCB clients will also benefit from Sage Intacct's reporting and analytics capabilities. Sage Intacct's general ledger uses dimensions to capture the business context of transactions, operational measures, and budgets. As a result, companies can quickly create reports that analyze real-time business performance by business drivers without having to manage a chart of accounts with hundreds of segments. Sage Intacct's financial and operational dashboards convey the big picture at a glance and can be tailored to the specific needs of each stakeholder.

"We are pleased to welcome Matthews, Carter & Boyce to our program," said Taylor Macdonald, SVP of Channel Sales at Sage Intacct. "Our solutions are well suited to the industry niches MCB serves, and we look forward to working together to ensure MCB clients benefit fully from the leading business-building solutions we will deliver."

About Matthews, Carter & Boyce

Matthews, Carter & Boyce (MCB) is a CPA firm founded in 1947 in the Washington, DC metro area. MCB serves a variety of clients including closely held businesses, non-profit organizations, government contractors, investment companies, real estate and hospitality firms. Services include: audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business advisory, outsourced accounting and support, and employee benefit plan consulting. MCB is proud to have maintained long-term relationships with our clients by following one basic principle: the truly successful professional engagement is one in which the needs of the client are completely satisfied. Each and every client deserves careful, individual attention and the highest level of service our profession has to offer. We strive to not only meet client accounting needs, but exceed expectations, serving as CPAs and trusted business advisors. Our priority is to enhance the growth and success of each organization in every industry we serve. Equally important for our firm is the belief that every employee deserves respect, recognition, reward and optimal fulfillment in their professional and personal lives. Learn more at mcb.cpa

About Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct is the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud financial management software. With the powerful combination of Sage and Intacct, the Sage Business Cloud offers the best capabilities of both companies. Bringing cloud computing to finance and accounting, Sage Intacct's innovative and award-winning applications are the preferred financial applications for AICPA business solutions. In use by organizations from startups to public companies, Sage Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance more productive. Hundreds of leading CPA firms and value-added resellers also offer Sage Intacct to their clients. The Sage Intacct system includes accounting, cash management, purchasing, vendor management, financial consolidation, revenue recognition, subscription billing, contract management, project accounting, fund accounting, inventory management, and financial reporting applications, all delivered through the cloud.

Sage Intacct is based in San Jose, California, and is an entity of Sage, the market and technology leader for integrated accounting, payroll, and payment systems, supporting the ambition of entrepreneurs and business builders and a FTSE 100 business. For more information on Sage Intacct, please visit www.sageintacct.com or call 877-437-7765. Connect with Sage Intacct on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Sage

Sage (FTSE: SGE) is the global market leader for technology that helps businesses of all sizes manage everything from money to people – whether they're a start-up, scale-up or enterprise. We do this through Sage Business Cloud - the one and only business management solution that customers will ever need, comprising Accounting, Financials, Enterprise Management, People & Payroll and Payments & Banking.

Our mission is to free business builders from the burden of admin, so they can spend more time doing what they love – and we do that every day for three million customers across 23 countries, through our 13,000 colleagues and a network of accountants and partners. We are committed to doing business the right way and giving back to our communities through Sage Foundation.

Find out more at www.sage.com/en-us.

Sage Intacct and the Sage Intacct logo are trademarks of Sage Intacct, Inc. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact: Chrys Sbily

301.502.8682

SOURCE Matthews, Carter & Boyce