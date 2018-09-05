Matthews Home to Hart InterCivic's First North Carolina Office

MATTHEWS, N.C., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart InterCivic announced today the opening of a North Carolina office. Located in Mecklenburg County, the Matthews office is dedicated to serving counties across the State. Hart is the industry leader in election technology with an all new paper-based voting system – Verity® Voting. Headquartered in Austin, Texas and with regional support offices in Pontiac, Michigan and Honolulu, Hawaii, Hart has more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions to jurisdictions of all sizes nationwide.

Hart InterCivic’s Verity Voting system is compact, lightweight and easy for election workers to carry and set up. With the opening of its Matthews office, Hart brings a new election technology choice to North Carolina jurisdictions.

"Hart is committed to successful North Carolina elections for the long term," said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic. "Verity signals a new standard in voting security, auditability and ease of use. North Carolina voters deserve to experience the level of trust that comes with truly modern, secure technology."

With Verity, the voter will hand-mark a paper ballot, then cast the vote by inserting the ballot into the Verity Scan machine, which digitally records voter choices and deposits the ballot into a secure ballot box. The Verity Touch Writer ballot marking device provides a touchscreen and accessibility features, including an audio ballot, to ensure equal access to the electoral process for all voters. Verity Print lets election workers print ballots on demand, saving on pre-printed ballots and accurately matching the right ballot to each voter.

The system, federally certified by the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) and already certified in 12 states, is currently undergoing certification in the State of North Carolina.

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier.

