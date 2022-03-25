MATTIO Communications and Madison Fiore Launch MATTIO+FIORE, A Best-In-Class Performance Marketing Agency for the Cannabis Industry

Rosie Mattio and Madison Fiore, two of the most successful cannabis marketers in the nation, join forces to launch the go-to paid media and performance cannabis marketing agency

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MATTIO Communications, one of the longest-running and the largest cannabis marketing services firms, today announced the launch of MATTIO+FIORE Media, a new cannabis-focused paid media and performance marketing agency. Led by MATTIO Communications CEO Rosie Mattio and Madison Fiore, the former Head of Growth at Hawke Media, the subsidiary will focus on growth strategy, media buying, email and SMS marketing, creative and campaign development, including photo, video, animation and design assets and managing listings on third-party platforms such as Weedmaps, Leafly, I Heart Jane and springbig.

Due to federal and local regulations, paid media advertising has been historically inaccessible to legal plant-touching cannabis companies. Yet outside the cannabis industry, demand for paid media campaigns continues to climb. In 2021, U.S. digital ad spending exceeded $183 billion while the value of campaigns increased by 37% year-over-year . As more cannabis markets mature, effective paid media campaigns will provide companies with the competitive edge to drive brand awareness and sales growth.

To help cannabis companies capitalize on the industry's forthcoming paid media opportunities, Rosie Mattio, founder and CEO of North America's top cannabis PR agency, partnered with Madison Fiore to create MATTIO+FIORE. As the former Head of Growth at Hawke Media, Fiore helped increase the agency's annual recurring revenue by 1,300% between 2017 and 2021, executing million-dollar advertising campaigns on behalf of some of the most successful cannabis and CBD brands in the U.S., including Papa & Barkley, Heavy Hitters, EAZE, Miss Grass, Prima, WYLD, Kadenwood Brands and Parallel.

"MATTIO's ability to consistently drive client success is rooted in our commitment to offering forward-thinking services that meet the evolving needs of cannabis companies," said Rosie Mattio. "Madison is a true pioneer in cannabis marketing with a demonstrated track record of executing compliant and impactful paid media and performance marketing campaigns. He has a keen understanding of the intricacies of this landscape and his strategic marketing approach will be a tremendous asset to both MATTIO and the wider industry."

"MATTIO+FIORE's mission is to eliminate the existing friction points in cannabis marketing by proactively building the infrastructure to execute effective paid media campaigns on mainstream platforms," said Madison Fiore. "Paid advertising remains an underutilized tool in cannabis, and after developing campaigns for some of the most respected brands over the past five years, I recognized an opportunity to help businesses navigate this uncharted territory on a larger scale. MATTIO+FIORE's services will be essential to brand growth once cannabis e-commerce hits its stride, and I am thrilled to partner with Rosie to push the needle forward within the realm of cannabis marketing."

MATTIO+FIORE focuses on driving clients' awareness, traffic, and revenue through paid media and performance marketing strategies. Committed to clients every step of the way, the new agency will develop campaigns and execute creatives while honing in on attribution, full-funnel marketing audits, LTV, CRO and strategic partnerships.

About MATTIO Communications

MATTIO Communications is an industry-leading strategic marketing firm focused on cannabis, lifestyle and emerging markets. With deep roots in storytelling and PR, we use our well-honed communication skills, industry knowledge and creative muscle to drive conversations, shape perceptions and help clients achieve ambitious business goals. MATTIO provides end-to-end marketing services, including media and investor relations, crisis communication, content creation, social media, SEO and experiential marketing. We have firms in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. For more information, visit mattio.com.

About Madison Fiore

A seasoned business and growth strategist, Madison Fiore has successfully conceptualized, developed and implemented strategic marketing campaigns for over 200 brands. He is the CEO and co-founder of MATTIO+FIORE. In his previous role as head of growth at Hawke Media, he worked with some of the most successful cannabis and CBD brands in the U.S., among other clients, executing million-dollar advertising campaigns on their behalf, and he increased the agency's annual recurring revenue by 1,300% between 2017 and 2021. Considered a pioneer in cannabis marketing, he's spoken at several premier industry events nationwide and been published by Forbes, Benzinga and many other outlets.

