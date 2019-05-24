Mattress Firm Board of Directors Names John Eck as President and CEO

HOUSTON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed John Eck as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 28.

"This is the perfect time for John Eck to join Mattress Firm. We have a great opportunity to build on the strong foundation and momentum of a successful turnaround with focus on several high-priority initiatives," said a representative of the Mattress Firm Board. "The management team is intensely focused on driving continued performance during the busy summer season. John will support them in those efforts while evolving the organization to deliver a seamless customer experience across all channels. He is a transformational leader who has a unique ability to navigate highly dynamic industries and unite teams around a common vision that modernizes the company. The Board is confident in John's ability to set a strategic roadmap and execute against it."

Eck's experience spans across multiple industries and disciplines including operating P&L leadership, finance, media and technology, operations, process, real estate, digital and business development. He most recently was a senior advisor and consultant for media and emerging technology platforms at Rockdale Partners. Previously he was at Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., where he served as Chief Local Media Officer, responsible for UCI's 120 TV and Radio stations and related digital properties. He has been a member of the Cincinnati Bell Board of Directors since 2014, where he currently serves on the Audit Committee.

John spent 28 years at GE in lighting, aviation, financial services and media, where he had a variety of leadership roles in finance, Six Sigma, and operations and technology. Additionally, Eck was appointed an officer of GE in 2004 and led the integration of NBC and Universal (combined revenues of ~$14B at the time) from due diligence to operational and cultural alignment. Eck was later named President, NBC Television Network and President, MediaWorks. He is credited with leading the operational transformation of NBCU's information, broadcast and production processes.

"I am energized by the opportunity to join Mattress Firm and help shape its evolution into a customer-centric, innovative organization. I want to be part of a company where I believe the possibilities are limitless," said Eck. "Mattress Firm has incredible brand equity, a strong network of stores and distribution centers and tremendous potential. I look forward to working with the team and building a brand that customers look to first, last and always for a great night's sleep."

About Mattress Firm

Since 1986, Mattress Firm has provided our customers with an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,500 neighborhood stores, our experts help more than three million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs at the best value. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Serta®, Simmons®, tulo™, Sleepy's®, Chattam & Wells® and Purple. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, hosts three collection drives a year in communities nationwide to help foster children get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit www.mattressfirm.com .

SOURCE Mattress Firm

Related Links

http://www.mattressfirm.com

