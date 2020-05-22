Mattress Firm Offers Best Bed Deal of the Year During Memorial Day Sale

HOUSTON, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm is bringing back its most popular offer -- just in time for Memorial Day. Shoppers can upgrade their beds and complete their sleep environment with the best mattress deals of the year for a limited time.

Through May 26, Mattress Firm is dropping the price on king mattresses to the price of a queen and queen mattresses to the price of a twin, on the best mattress brands. Plus, shoppers can complete their sleep environment and combine this deal to receive a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase of $699 or more. When it comes to the best beds and best value, this sale is the perfect time to upgrade.

Hurry in to shop Mattress Firm's Memorial Day Sale (through May 26) and save big on better sleep:

Shop several of America's best-selling mattress brands (including Beautyrest®, Serta® and Sleepy's®) for up to $500 in savings – plus 0% APR financing for 5 years*.

in savings – plus 0% APR financing for 5 years*. Upgrade to a king mattress for the price of a queen.



Upgrade to a queen mattress for the price of a twin.

PLUS, a free adjustable base** (while supplies last) with any mattress purchase of $699 or more

or more Hot Buys:

50% off Serta Perfect Sleeper *** (was $599.99 )

*** (was )

50% off Sealy Maplewood (was $499.99 )

(was )

50% off Sleepy's Memory Foam

Purple Bundle: up to $400 of Mattresses and Bundles**** (through 6/1)

of Mattresses and Bundles**** (through 6/1) $100 off Purple Mattress ( $50 off Twin and TXL)

off Purple Mattress ( off Twin and TXL)

$150 off Hybrid

off Hybrid

$200 off Hybrid Premier

off Hybrid Premier

$200 off bundle (2 pillows, 1 sheets, 1 mattress protector)

These amazing deals are only available for a limited time and supplies won't last long! Shoppers can get guidance from Mattress Firm's sleep experts anytime by visiting a store, or by phone, text or chat. Rest assured, Mattress Firm makes it easy to shop safely and confidently. Learn more about the company's enhanced safety measures in-store and during delivery. For more on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

*Financing:

0% APR: 5 years* with a minimum purchase of $2049, 4 years* with a minimum purchase of $1999, 3 years* with a minimum purchase of $1099, 2 years* with a minimum purchase of $999 on your Mattress Firm credit card. 60, 48, 36 or 24 equal monthly payments required. *Offer valid 4/29/2020-6/9/20. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged, and equal monthly payments are required on promo purchase until it is paid in full. These payments equal the total promo purchase amount divided by the number of months in the promo period and rounded up to the next whole dollar. These payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. Any monthly payments shown in connection with this promotional offer exclude taxes and delivery and should allow you to pay off the promotional purchase within the promo period if (1) you make your payments by the due date each month and (2) this is the only balance on your account during the promo period. If you have other balances on your account, this monthly payment will be added to the minimum payment applicable to those balances. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. Down payment equal to sales tax and delivery may be required at point of purchase. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum interest charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval.

King For Queen or Queen for Twin:

Offer valid 4/29/20-5/26/20. Get select king-sized mattresses for the price of a queen-sized mattress. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the price of a twin-sized mattress. Savings applied to our low price. Savings vary by mattress and model (max savings up to $500). Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, tulo, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Nectar, DreamCloud, Tuft & Needle or Lull, other exclusions may apply. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last. See store for complete details.

**Free Adjustable Base $699 (Q) $999 (K):

Offer valid 4/29/20-5/26/20. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $699 purchase or free king adjustable base with minimum $999 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases, consumer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, tulo, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Nectar, DreamCloud, Tuft & Needle or Lull, other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns: price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last at participating locations. See store for complete details.

***50% off Hot Buys:

Offer valid 5/15/20-5/26/20. Save 50% on: Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte, Sealy Maplewood, Sleepy's Snug, Doze and Curve models. One Hot Buy item each per household. Offer valid only on models indicated and while supplies last at participating locations only. Visit a store, call (877) 316-1269 or chat online for complete details.

****Purple Savings (Save up to $400):

Offer valid 5/8/2020-6/1/2020. Maximum savings of $400 requires purchase of Purple Hybrid Premier mattress and select Purple sleep accessory bundle. Save $200 on Purple Hybrid Premier, $150 on Purple Hybrid, or $100 off Purple mattresses ($50 off Twin and Twin XL). Plus save up to $200 on sleep accessories bundles: $200 off accessory bundle (2 Purple pillows, 1 Purple sheet set, and 1 Purple mattress protector). Must be purchased in the same transaction. Exclusions apply. See store associate for availability and details.

About Mattress Firm

Since 1986, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,500 neighborhood stores, we strive to be America's most trusted authority on sleep by placing our customer at the center of everything we do. Our experts help more than three million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Serta®, Simmons®, Tempur-Pedic®, tulo®, Sleepy's®, Chattam & Wells® and Purple®. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, hosts three collection drives a year in communities nationwide to help foster children get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit www.mattressfirm.com.

