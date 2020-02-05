Mattress Firm Offers Best Deals of the Year During Presidents Day Sale

Mattress Firm is bringing back its best mattress deals of the year by dropping the price on king mattresses to the price of a queen and queen mattresses to the price of a twin, on the best mattress brands. Plus, from Feb. 12 – 25, shoppers can combine this amazing deal and receive a free adjustable base* with a mattress purchase of $499 or more.

According to a recent survey conducted on behalf of Mattress Firm, American respondents were far from getting the recommended amount of sleep per night, averaging close to 105 terrible nights of sleep per year, which is up from 99 in 2018. Respondents revealed that they would pay on average $316.16 every night -- that's more than $115,000 per year -- if it meant a "perfect night" of sleep every night. So, when it comes to getting good sleep, survey results show respondents were willing to break the bank, but you don't have to with Mattress Firm's Presidents Day mattress sale!

Hurry in to shop Mattress Firm's Presidents Day Sale (Feb. 12 – 25):

Shop several of America's best-selling mattress brands for up to $600 in savings.**

in savings.** Upgrade to a king mattress for the price of a queen.



Upgrade to a queen mattress for the price of a twin.



Sleepy's Memory Foam Snug now just $399.99 (was $599.99 ).

(was ).



Get a Serta Perfect Sleeper for just $499.99 .

for just . Turn a mattress into a bed with a FREE adjustable base** with a mattress purchase of just $499 or more.

or more. Save up to $500 on select Tempur-Pedic® adjustable mattress sets plus $300 bonus cash good towards sleep accessories (offer ends on Feb. 24 ).***

During our Presidents Day mattress sale, shoppers can size-up with no qualifying spend and upgrade their sleep space with no hidden qualifications.

With best-in-class selection, guaranteed value, and knowledgeable associates, only Mattress Firm can match you to the best bed for you. Hurry in – these two amazing deals on mattresses can only be combined for a limited time and won't last long! For more on how to get the best mattress at the best price or to learn more about this incredible Mattress Firm sale, visit mattressfirm.com/sale.

*Free Adjustable Offer: Offer valid 2/12/20-2/25/20. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases of $499 and above. Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases consumer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, tulo, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster or Sealy Hybrid. Other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns: price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned for a refund. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last at participating locations. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. See store for complete details.

**King for a Queen, Queen for a Twin Offer: Offer valid 2/12/2020-2/25/2020. Get select king-sized mattresses for the price of a queen-sized mattress. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the price of a twin-sized mattress. Savings applied to our low price. Savings vary by mattress and model (max savings up to $600). Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, tulo, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster or Sealy Hybrid. Other exclusions may apply. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last. See store for complete details.

***Tempur-Pedic Bonus Cash Offer ($300 good toward sleep accessories):

Receive $300 in Bonus Cash with purchase of select Tempur-Pedic mattresses in-store or online. Bonus Cash good toward redemption for sleep accessories only. Sleep accessories must be added to the same transaction as the qualifying mattress purchase. Value cannot be carried over; any value not used at time of transaction will be surrendered. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items or final markdown. Other exclusions may apply. Value of accessories received (up to $300) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned for a refund. Offer valid while supplies last at participating locations. See store or mattressfirm.com for complete details.

About Mattress Firm

Since 1986, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,500 neighborhood stores, we strive to be America's most trusted authority on sleep by placing our customer at the center of everything we do. Our experts help more than three million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Serta®, Simmons®, Tempur-Pedic®, tulo®, Sleepy's®, Chattam & Wells® and Purple®. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, hosts three collection drives a year in communities nationwide to help foster children get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit www.mattressfirm.com.

SOURCE Mattress Firm

Related Links

http://www.mattressfirm.com

