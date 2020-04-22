Mattress Manufacturer Suggests NOT Buying a Mattress

FORT BRAGG, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This mattress manufacturer recommends not buying a new mattress during the age of COVID. In its Snooze Newz newsletter, FloBeds suggests customers who have had their bed 20 years, or just 5 years, adjust or renew their mattress: "Make your side firmer. Get a new cover."

Unusual words to hear from a mattress company. FloBeds is an unusual company. They encourage customers to replace only the component they need to instead of buying a whole new mattress, going all the way back to 1997 when they invented "the original personalized latex mattress."

And to help people in these trying times of COVID-19, they offered a 33% discount on all components: Covers, Toppers, Latex Cores and vZone layers.

Their organic cotton quilted to organic wool cover completely unzips, allowing easy access to the inside components. Hang the top of the cover in the sun for easy freshening. Spill a cup of coffee in bed? Spot wash it. Does the latex still look great but the cover is a little tired after 15 years? Order a new cover at 33% off.

The unique FloBed design consists of three natural Talalay latex cores on each side for personalized firmness. Want your side a little softer or firmer? Just order one core layer.

FloBeds is not a company to insist on one way of doing things. They have allowed that if a customer absolutely has to have a new mattress, they can buy one at the same 33% discount, but one day only: Earth Day, April 22.

In March, quilter and FloBeds Vice President Anne Turner was making face masks for nurse friends who wanted to be able to use them over their N95 masks to stretch the use of the hard-to-get Personal Protection Equipment. Family and friends, near and far, starting asking for masks.

Anne asked pillow sewer Rosa if she could come in an extra day to help make masks. She didn't hesitate. And boy, can she sew! Anne and Rosa sewed over 300 face masks for the community. Former Mayor Dave delivered them to City Hall, Farmers Market and local supermarket employees. "We're all in this together, and if FloBeds can help fight the coronavirus by giving away face masks … we are just paying it forward," says FloBeds president Dave Turner.

