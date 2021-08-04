Mature US Fertilizer Market to Weigh on Phosphate Rock Demand
Farmers adopting more efficient fertilizer types
Aug 04, 2021, 09:47 ET
CLEVELAND, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for phosphate rock is forecast to decrease 2.1% per annum in gross weight terms through 2025, according to Phosphate Rock: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. The US market for fertilizer, which accounts for the vast majority of phosphate rock demand, will continue to support sales. However, limited gains in cropland planted, a result of the US agricultural market's maturity, will hinder faster growth. Furthermore, price increases will weigh on demand, as farmers may opt to reduce use of phosphate-based fertilizers during times of economic uncertainty. Moreover, farmers have been shifting toward phosphate fertilizers featuring higher P2O5 content, resulting in falling demand in terms of gross weight.
Demand for phosphate rock in animal feed is expected to fall 1.2% per year through 2025. Competition from animal feed supplement alternatives such as phytase will contribute to losses. Increases in livestock inventory projected to 2025 will prevent further demand loss.
These and other key insights are featured in Phosphate Rock: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US phosphate rock demand and mine production in metric tons. Total demand is segmented by market in terms of:
- diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer
- monoammonium phosphate (MAP) fertilizer
- other fertilizers such as triple superphosphate (TSP) and ammonium polyphosphate
- animal feed
- other markets such as food and beverage, and industrial applications
To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total production, the various demand segments, and imports are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.
Phosphate rock refers to the beneficiated product of phosphate ore ranging in grade from about 30% to 33% phosphorus pentoxide (P2O5).
More information about the report is available at:
