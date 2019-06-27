Maui Jim, Leading Premium Polarized Eyewear Brand, Launches New National Sunglasses Day Style

"Our National Sunglasses Day style for 2019 combines our patented PolarizedPlus2® technology to bring consumers the best views of the world, while most importantly, protecting their eyes from harmful rays," said Jay Black, Vice President, Global Marketing for Maui Jim.

Even Keel is constructed of stainless steel with a fashionable double brow bar and crafted with an enchanting nylon trim inset around the lenses. Proprietary SuperThin Glass—32 percent lighter than standard glass—provides optimal color and clarity to experience impressive views at their peak. Even Keel is available in the following colorways: Gunmetal, Brushed Silver with Powder Blue, Gold with Sandstone, and Rose Gold with Translucent Coconut Matte Brown. The new style will also be available in prescription through the state-of-the-art, waste-free Maui Jim lab. As with all Maui Jim sunglasses, Even Keel is enabled with PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which eliminates 99.9% of glare, blocks 100% of harmful UV, and absorbs harmful HEV, while boosting colors to unmatched levels.

Jay Black continues, "We have always been passionate about eye health and are thrilled to launch the Even Keel in honor of National Sunglasses Day to celebrate fashion, eye health and technology in one stylish essential. Our mission is to educate consumers on the benefits of eye health, so that even on the cloudiest of days, everyone knows to protect their eyes."

The best place to learn about eye health is your eye care professional. Maui Jim recommends consumers should make the following considerations when purchasing a pair of sunglasses:

Protection – With 5-10% of skin cancer occurring around the eyes, it is crucial that sunglasses should have lenses that offer complete protection from damaging UVA/UVB rays. Maui Jim is currently the only premium sunglass brand that has earned the seal of approval from the Skin Cancer Foundation.

– With 5-10% of skin cancer occurring around the eyes, it is crucial that sunglasses should have lenses that offer complete protection from damaging UVA/UVB rays. Maui Jim is currently the only premium sunglass brand that has earned the seal of approval from the Skin Cancer Foundation. Lens Quality – Darker doesn't always mean better. Lenses that lack adequate UV filters can actually do more harm than good because they shade the eyes, causing them to dilate and therefore increase exposure to harmful UV. Maui Jim lenses don't just dim the lights; PolarizedPlus2® lenses block 100 percent of harmful UVA and UVB rays, eliminate glare and enhance colors using natural light to reveal the beauty of the world around you.

– Darker doesn't always mean better. Lenses that lack adequate UV filters can actually do more harm than good because they shade the eyes, causing them to dilate and therefore increase exposure to harmful UV. Maui Jim lenses don't just dim the lights; PolarizedPlus2® lenses block 100 percent of harmful UVA and UVB rays, eliminate glare and enhance colors using natural light to reveal the beauty of the world around you. Comfort – The more comfortable the sunglasses are, the more likely you will want to wear them. Maui Jim continuously innovates to offer the lightest and thinnest styles, to maximize comfort and increase wearability.

Even Keel frames are available now at www.mauijim.com or through your eye care professional, and retails for $329 (US). To view all the newest styles from Maui Jim, go to https://www.mauijim.com/US/en_US/shop/new-arrivals, and for more information on eye health, please visit https://www.mauijim.com/US/en_US/eyehealth.

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui and are designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is recognized for unparalleled "Aloha Spirit" and customer service as well as patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which blocks 100 percent of harmful UV rays and eliminates glare while enhancing color, definition and depth perception. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin. For more information, visit mauijim.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @OfficialMauiJim.

