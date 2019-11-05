Maui's Haiku Mill Debuts New Wedding Packages

MAUI, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haiku Mill, Maui's premier, historic luxury event venue, today announced an all-new suite of wedding packages available immediately. Couples can now choose from a variety of options that fit any size, style and milestone. Included are options for full and partial day weddings, ceremony and cocktail receptions, ceremonies, elopements and anniversaries.

Haiku Mill

Haiku Mill's new packages are designed to alleviate the added stress that comes with planning destination weddings from afar. Many important elements are built into the packages, including planning and coordination, with clearly defined base pricing and options to customize and add on.

"What separates Haiku Mill's wedding and anniversary packages from those of other venues is the customization aspect," said Kimiko Hosaki, Director of Business Development at Haiku Mill. "Not only do couples have a price point to build off of, they can now host a dream wedding at one of Hawaii's most unique and beautiful venues that reflects their style and personality. Having the ability to bring to life a celebration that truly feels like their own is something we are excited to offer."

Ceremony-only, elopement, ceremony and cocktail reception, and anniversary packages are available Monday to Thursday. Weekends are given first priority to full and partial day wedding packages and to couples wishing to design custom events.

Click here for additional information on Haiku Mill's packages, including pricing. Click here for additional media materials.

About Haiku Mill

Haiku Mill is Maui's premier luxury event venue, located on the north shore, just minutes from the town of Haiku. Together with its onsite coordination team, Pua Le'a & Co., Haiku Mill has delivered superior event execution in a spectacular setting for weddings, photo shoots, private dinners, chef's tables, corporate events and private concerts. For more information, visit www.haikumill.com and follow Haiku Mill on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

