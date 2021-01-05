Maura Brophy Named President and CEO of the NoMa Business Improvement District

"We are excited to announce that Maura Brophy has agreed to serve as the new President and CEO of the NoMa BID," said Brigg Bunker, Chairman of the NoMa BID Board of Directors and Managing Partner at Foulger-Pratt. "Maura is a talented and dynamic leader who has been engaged for many years in advocating to advance Washington, DC's broad public interests, including the creation of affordable housing, supporting the region's public transit system and improving public spaces. Her experience and collaborative leadership will help sustain and build upon the past success of the NoMa BID."

Maura is a respected urban planning professional with an impressive background in housing and community development, transportation and infrastructure. For the past five years, Maura has served in roles of increasing responsibility at the Federal City Council, the non-profit organization dedicated to the economic advancement of the District of Columbia, where her priority focus was promoting and supporting the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), ensuring the successful redevelopment of Washington Union Station, and encouraging the adoption of efficient and effective policies related to new technology and new mobility. Prior to joining the Federal City Council, Maura worked in asset management for Community Preservation and Development Corporation (now Enterprise Community Development), a non-profit developer and owner of affordable housing in the Washington Metropolitan region, where she oversaw a portfolio of more than 2,000 multifamily residential units. Maura has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation (USRC) and as Vice President of DC Sustainable Transportation (DCST). She is also a member of the Steering Committee of the Capital Trails Coalition. She holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Elon University and a Master of Professional Studies in Urban and Regional Planning from Georgetown University.

"I'm thrilled to be stepping into this role during such an exciting time for NoMa," said Brophy. "The neighborhood is vibrant and growing, and I'm looking forward to working with the BID's exceptional Board and staff, as well as DC officials and members of the community, as we continue to shape a bright future for NoMa. I love cities, I love DC, and I can't wait to help this part of it become even more vibrant than it is today."

The BID Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve the selection of Maura Brophy on December 30, 2020. The Board had formed an executive search committee, comprised of officers and board members, in September 2020 to conduct a national search for a successor to the outgoing NoMa BID President, Robin-Eve Jasper. Jasper announced her plans to step down as President after serving in the role for the past decade. Jasper will continue as President of the NoMa Parks Foundation, a 501(c)(3) and sister organization to the NoMa BID which she helped establish in 2012 to build welcoming, sustainable, beautiful spaces.

"Maura will be a terrific asset to help assure NoMa continues to be an inclusive community where residents thrive, businesses flourish and visitors celebrate," said Jasper. "I'm confident that she is the right person to lead the BID and continue our strong partnerships with property owners, tenants, DC government agencies and local residents."

"We thank Robin-Eve for her outstanding leadership of the NoMa BID over the past decade and are fortunate to have another outstanding and talented leader in Maura Brophy to help NoMa usher in a new chapter," said Bunker.

Maura will begin her role as NoMa BID President and CEO on February 1, 2021.

About NoMa BID

NoMa is a vibrant, growing neighborhood in Washington, DC nestled among Union Station, Shaw, Union Market, and the H Street NE corridor. Recently identified by TimeOut.com as one of the top 15 coolest neighborhoods in the United States, NoMa already has 21.9 million built square feet of commercial, residential and retail space with another 4.9 million square feet of new mixed-use projects under construction, including several new hotels and restaurants. Each day, even during the current public health emergency, NoMa's commercial core remains active with residents, workers and visitors, and the NoMa BID helps to encourage people to practice safe social distancing and mask wearing. Through a public-private partnership with the D.C. government, the BID is delivering to the neighborhood great new parks and public spaces. NoMa is also the city's most connected neighborhood, with a Walk Score of 96, stellar cycling infrastructure, unparalleled rail options, two Metro stops, and vehicular access to major highways. The NoMa BID organizes and sponsors dozens of free community events each year and also maintains a free outdoor WiFi network. For more information, visit nomabid.org and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@noma.bid) and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook (@NoMaBID).

