Maura Corbett, CEO Glen Echo Group, Named 2019 Washington Women in PR Woman of the Year

"As we recognize 30 years of this incredible event, Maura Corbett is a perfect representation of what this award has come to symbolize for women at the pinnacle of their careers in the communications industry," said Amanda Cate, WWPR President. "We are incredibly honored to recognize Maura for her career achievements, continued mentorship and support in the community, and celebrate all of our past honorees for their contributions to the profession."

The 30th Annual Woman of the Year Award luncheon honored finalists Maura Corbett, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Glen Echo Group; KayAnn Schoeneman, Marketplace Leader and Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Ketchum; and Susan Waldman, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Meals on Wheels America – announcing Maura Corbett as the 2019 Woman of the Year.

"I am so honored by this award, one I share with fellow finalists Susan Waldman, KayAnn Schoeneman and the three decades of WWPR women on whose shoulders we stand," said Corbett. "Here's to the next 30 years of Washington women communicators creating meaningful change for each other and the world."

WWPR hosted the luncheon at the Hotel Fairmont Washington, D.C. Georgetown. In honor of the award's 30th anniversary, the event's theme was Pearls of Wisdom to commemorate three decades of recognizing extraordinary women and what they've gleaned throughout their years in communications. In honor of the milestone anniversary of the award, a number of past Woman of the Year award winners were in attendance and were honored at the luncheon. Martha Boudreau, AARP's chief communications and marketing officer and WWPR's 2016 Woman of the Year, delivered the keynote address.

The event also highlighted WWPR's commitment to serving the DC-area community with proceeds from the annual raffle and silent auction going to the organization's pro bono client, Sitar Arts Center, whose core mission is to provide high-quality after-school education and experiences in visual, digital and performing arts to students from low-income families.

About Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR)

Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is a member-based professional organization cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking.

