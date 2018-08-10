maurices Announces A Day of Denim Event Across Retail Stores on August 11

The brand is launching Everflex™ denim, starting at $49 in dark, medium and black washes with a high rise that flatters in all the right places. Everflex™ uses new technology to create a fabric that gives compression and fit forgiveness at the same time. If you thought you couldn't do the can-can in jeans, think again. Everflex™ fabric is made to move with you – these will be the softest, stretchiest and most flattering pair of jeans you've ever owned, and quickly become your go-to's from day to night.

maurices, a subsidiary of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA), which includes maurices, Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, dressbarn, Justice, Lane Bryant, and Catherines, is located in over 980 locations across North America. As a hometown specialty retailer, maurices is deeply committed to bringing affordable, versatile, and flattering fashion in sizes 2-24 to real women, living real lives in small towns across North America. From workday to weekend, maurices inspires women to look and feel great – just as they are. For women who know it, it's a beloved destination they feel total affection for. And the feeling is mutual. For the rest of the world, maurices is the kind of place you discover, and fall in love with. Discover what you've been missing on maurices.com or at your nearest maurices boutique #discovermaurices.

