maurices Partners with TCS to Build Greenfield IT Ecosystem for its Growth and Transformation

SAINT PAUL, Minn. and MUMBAI, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has partnered with maurices, a women's fashion-apparel retail chain in the US and Canada, to help create a new flexible and scalable IT landscape for the latter.

Following its journey as a standalone organization, maurices selected TCS as its digital transformation partner to help build its greenfield IT ecosystem that will optimize more than 200 existing applications and software components in the next 17 months of their transformational journey. TCS will help maurices strategize, create and operationalize the new scalable, secure and future-proof architecture for the underlying IT infrastructure, security layer, and a new application stack, as well as remediate its technical debt. Leveraging TCS' Machine First™ Delivery Model, powered by ignio™, its cognitive automation software, maurices' technology transformation will drive synergy across the enterprise, integrating business, operations and IT teams without disruption to existing services.

In addition, TCS will help maurices build a brand-new data analytics platform with extensive reporting features. The project will also involve a refreshed, upgraded ecommerce platform that will facilitate quicker business decisions and faster go-to-market responses to industry or fashion trends.

"We are creating a greenfield IT and Infrastructure that will lay the foundation for the growth of maurices' business and operations. TCS being the industry leader has been chosen as our SI partner to implement the Project Split Rock, the initiative to standup the IT Ecosystem. We look forward to leverage TCS' Partnership Skills, Tools, Processes, Practices and Thought Leadership to ensure the success of Project Split Rock," said Fred Argir, Chief Information Officer & Chief Digital Officer, maurices.

"We are delighted to partner with maurices as they embark on their IT ecosystem transformation. The new resilient, agile, and scalable platform, powered by MFDM and ignio, will help them accelerate innovation, improve customer experience, build competitive differentiation, and fuel future growth," said PC Thomas, Head of Retail, North America – S&W, TCS. "We look forward to building a long-term, trusted relationship with maurices."

TCS is utilizing its pioneering Secure Borderless Workspaces™, a transformative operating model that allows organizations to fully and seamlessly transition to virtual workspaces, to enable a remote program kick-off from multiple locations.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 443,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

About maurices

Maurices is a women's specialty apparel retailer that celebrates feel good fashion for real life™.

Maurices is committed to its service with style promise and offering affordable fashions that take women from workday to weekend, and all of life's adventures in between. With inclusive sizing from 0-24, maurices is famous for its versatile styles including key categories such as denim, dresses, tops and more. Established in 1931, maurices operates 916 stores in communities across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more fashion at maurices.com. maurices is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

