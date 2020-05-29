Maurilio Mercado's New Book Los Tiempos Idos, An Emotionally Driven Novel Filled With Moments That Exude With Drama And Relatable Fervor

Maurilio Mercado said this about his book: " Los Tiempos Idos is a novel that speaks of the past and a way of living in a world transformed because its evolution is constant. Just as a painter paints a rose to preserve its beauty, I wanted to leave captured in this book a testimony of a life that has been lost.

It is a real description of how everyday life developed in those days in a rural environment. In my narration, I tried to make it as close to reality as possible.

It is a strong, dramatic novel that paints life as it was without removing or putting it, reflecting its hardness, drama, tenderness, joy, and sadness.

I have had a hard time writing this book. I had whole nights of sleeplessness, going round and round the memories, and thinking again and thinking again until the spark sparks the dead thoughts again. I had to go back to the past and delve into the farthest corners of the mind where memories are filed, covered in dust, and accumulated over time. It was necessary to retrace the path through the same footsteps to find the lost things—Los Tiempos Idos."

Published by Page Publishing, Maurilio Mercado's new book Los Tiempos Idos will enrapture hearts and minds with stirring depictions of life that define its quaintness and immemorial grandness.

Consumers who wish to partake of perspectives that proclaim grace and nostalgia can purchase Los Tiempos Idos in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173495/Maurilio_Mercado.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

