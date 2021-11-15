Mauritanian Mining, Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition (Nouakchott, Mauritania - December 7-9, 2021)

Nov 15, 2021, 11:00 ET
WHAT IS MAURITANIDES MINING, OIL & GAS CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION?
Mauritanides is the region's largest international mining & energy conference and gathering of top mining & hydrocarbons executives, representatives of regional executive authorities, investors, banks, industry associations, service companies and equipment producers for three days of networking, knowledge-sharing and business matching.
The event has separate 2 days conference, with a free-to-attend exhibition, hosting the world's leading mining & technology providers and post-conference site-tours.
WHO WILL BE THERE?
- Mining Companies
- Energy Firms
- Government
- Investors &
- Financiers
- Service Providers
Who Should Attend:
- Mining and Energy Ministers & Department Heads
- Company C Level Executives & Senior Management
- COOs & Chief Engineers
- EPC's & Project Developers
- Investors & Financiers
- Renewable Energy Operators & Manufacturers
- Investors, Financiers, Banks & Insurance Providers
- Lawyers, Brokers, Corporate Advisors & Consultants
- Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals
- Local Distributors & Resellers
Speakers
H.E ABDESSELAM OULD MOHAMED SALEH
Minister
Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy
Mauritania
ANDREW G. INGLIS
CEO
Kosmos Energy
United States
BERNARD PIALES
Mauritania Country Manager
ExxonMobil
Mauritania
MOUSTAPHA BECHIR
General Director of Hydrocarbons
Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy
Mauritania
