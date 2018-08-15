Mautic, Inc. Continues Growth Path; Expands Reach with Certified Partner Program

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mautic , the company that provides the world's only Open Marketing Cloud, today announced continued momentum in adoption and recognition for Mautic as the best alternative to expensive, closed marketing automation solutions.

This most recent quarter included several new milestones for the company. Since its release in 2017, Mautic achieved 800% year-over-year growth in sales of Maestro , the industry's only marketing automation management solution. Maestro enables customers to centrally manage multiple Mautic accounts to ensure brand consistency and gain centralized visibility across multiple clients, brands or locations.

To keep up with increased demand for the Open Marketing Cloud solutions, Mautic launched its certified partner program for agencies and companies that want to use white labeled Mautic in their own solution. As part of that initiative, the company also introduced a new blog series called Marketing Without Borders as a complement to the success of the CMO Secrets interview series, and a way to spotlight partners around the globe.

"Maestro offers unparalleled visibility and management to our customers and partners, which has resulted in sharp adoption by companies that are serving multiple brands, franchises or locations." said Matt Johnston, CEO of Mautic. "The progress in this past quarter – both in our learning and in our results – continues the momentum from the first half of 2018, and prepares us for even more significant growth in 2019."

PRODUCT UPGRADES

As the company continues to build new capabilities into its Mautic Cloud Platform, some of the latest product enhancements include:

Native Plugin for Magento : a new integration that enables users to create a seamless ecommerce experience for their customers.

: a new integration that enables users to create a seamless ecommerce experience for their customers. Native Plugin for VTiger : a new integration that allows users to easily sync contact data between the two systems.

: a new integration that allows users to easily sync contact data between the two systems. Expanded SMS support : enhanced functionality that enables users to more effectively track and measure SMS campaigns; and comply with TCPA regulations.

: enhanced functionality that enables users to more effectively track and measure SMS campaigns; and comply with TCPA regulations. Improved performance at scale: increased ability to quickly process cross-channel campaigns against databases with tens of millions of contacts

AWARDS AND ACCOLADES

Mautic, Inc. earned recognition from MarTech Advisor and recommended as a Best Fit for fast-growing mid-to-large size companies in their "Ultimate Marketing Automation Buyers Guide for 2020 and Beyond."

for fast-growing mid-to-large size companies in their "Ultimate Marketing Automation Buyers Guide for 2020 and Beyond." The company was also named 2018 Technology ROI Award Winner by the independent research and advisory firm, Nucleus Research.

by the independent research and advisory firm, Nucleus Research. And most recently, Mautic was included and assessed for the first time in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management .

Mautic will be at the SiriusDecisions Technology Exchange on November 7-9, 2018, and the Growth Marketing Conference in December. Stop by the Mautic booth to see how the Open Marketing Cloud enables marketers to automate and personalize their entire digital experience – across tools they have bought and systems they have built in-house.

