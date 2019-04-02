Mavenlink and Clearvision Partner to Help Agile Development Organizations Realize their Full Business Potential

IRVINE, Calif. and SOUTHAMPTON, England, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavenlink , the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, and Clearvision , a Platinum Atlassian solutions partner, who offer specialist tools, solutions, services and resources today announced a partnership that will enable joint customers using Atlassian Jira—the number one software development tool used by agile teams—to better manage the business of agile development. Leveraging Mavenlink's integrated solution for Jira, agile teams are able to gain unrivaled visibility and control over software development project portfolios, financials, and resourcing information.

Clearvision supports digital transformation by providing consultancy, training, support, and hosting for Jira, as well as a wide array of industry-leading solutions. Mavenlink empowers joint customers to realize the full potential of their digitization efforts by solving the problems of portfolio management, resource management, and financial management. Working together, Mavenlink and Clearvision provide joint customers with the expertise and capabilities to drive improved business visibility and management across the entire agile development lifecycle.

"The current service level economy requires companies to be increasingly nimble in their pursuit of business goals and client support," said Ray Grainger, CEO, Mavenlink. "Clearvision has recognized a market need for a solution that can supplement the agile development capabilities of Jira with strong portfolio, financial, and resource management capabilities. This partnership brings together deep expertise in Jira deployment and optimization, with a robust technology solution, enabling customers to elevate business performance and meet dynamic demands."

Through this partnership, joint customers using Jira and other digitization solutions gain additional capabilities to support their agile methodology and reach their full business potential. With Mavenlink and Clearvision, customers can establish a complete operational system for their transformation efforts by:

Gaining granular transparency into the financial components of software development, including costs, utilization rates, and budget;

Improving forecasting and planning of resource needs;

Having visibility into the health of software projects at the portfolio level; and,

Managing Agile and Waterfall projects via a single integrated solution for true bi-modal project portfolio management (PPM).

"Clearvision and Mavenlink share a common goal of helping customers to reach their full potential," said Gerald Tombs, CEO, Clearvision. "The combination of our expertise and Mavenlink's leading project and resource management platform makes this partnership a collaboration uniquely positioned to bring digital transformations to life. We look forward to working alongside Mavenlink to help customers realize their operational ceilings."

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is the modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and Business Intelligence. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was recently named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the only solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd's Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and has been recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com .

About Clearvision

As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, Clearvision provides business solutions through a combination of consultancy, technical implementation, hosting, training, mentoring and support packages for the entire Atlassian stack. Clearvision takes pride in enabling teams to reach their full potential, and has helped customers ranging from multinational enterprises to start-ups, government departments, retailers, software companies and more. ClearHub is a sister company of Clearvision, responsible for connecting the world's top technical talent with businesses around the globe. ClearHub's expert contractors help teams develop their skill sets to improve business functionality overall. To start making the most of your teams and tools today, head over to https://www.clearvision-cm.com/ .

SOURCE Mavenlink

Related Links

https://www.mavenlink.com

