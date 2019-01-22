Mavenlink M-Bridge Wins 2019 BIG Innovation Award

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavenlink , the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, today announced its recently released M-Bridge integration and extensibility platform has been named a winner in the 2019 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Mavenlink M-Bridge is an OpenAPI-based integration and extensibility platform that enables service-centric organizations to eliminate silos and disconnected processes by simply integrating key systems in the tech stack, and easily extending the capability of Mavenlink, leveraging a highly flexible API. Pre-built integrations for a number of the top applications used in services industries are made available through the platform, including: Salesforce, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Quickbooks, Intacct, Google G-Suite, and Slack.

"We are absolutely delighted to be honored with a 2019 BIG Innovation Award for M-Bridge, which perfectly exemplifies our API-first philosophy," said Roger Neel, co-founder and chief technology officer of Mavenlink. "We designed M-Bridge to help services organizations eliminate silos, streamline their operations, and operate with greater business agility and being recognized with this award is a great honor."

"This year's winners show just how deep a role innovation plays in nearly every aspect of business," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Mavenlink as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

Mavenlink's BIG Innovation Award for the M-Bridge platform is the latest recognition for the company. Most recently, Deloitte named Mavenlink one of North America's fastest-growing technology companies after it generated 541 percent growth from 2014 to 2017. Additionally, Mavenlink was recently recognized with four different customer-influenced awards, including recognition as a Leader in G2 Crowd's Best Project Management Software grid, as well as its Best Professional Services Automation Software (PSA) grid for Fall 2018. Mavenlink was also named a FrontRunner for Project Management software by Software Advice for September 2018 and named a 2018 Customer Experience award winner by Software Reviews.

To learn more about Mavenlink and Mavenlink M-Bridge, visit www.mavenlink.com .

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is the modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and Business Intelligence. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was recently named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the only solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd's Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and has been recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

