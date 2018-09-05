Mavenlink Receives 2018 Outstanding Private Technology Company Award

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization and a G2 Crowd Leader, announced today it has received the 2018 Outstanding Private Technology Company Award, from OCTANe, Southern California's premier technology accelerator, in their 2018 High Tech Awards program.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized by the High Tech Awards for our industry innovation and contribution to the local tech community," said Ray Grainger, Mavenlink CEO and co-founder. "It's a real boost to our incredibly talented team as we continue to seek creative and transformative ways to apply technology to address the challenges of planning, delivering and scaling a financially sound professional services business in today's $3 trillion global services economy. It's a really exciting time for our company and the industry."

Mavenlink's leading SaaS solution is the first of its kind, establishing an operational system of record for professional and marketing services organizations, so they can better execute their business in today's Service Level Economy , move and scale at a faster pace, and elevate their financial performance. The solution unifies and streamlines key elements of a services business' operations, including resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and business intelligence. Recent innovations announced earlier this year include Full-cycle Resource Management, the industry's first resource management solution that provides comprehensive, up-to-the-minute resource visibility through project delivery to resource planners, and Mavenlink M-Bridge, the industry's first services-centric integration platform, designed to extend the services operational system of record and facilitate key processes unique to a services business.

"We'd like to congratulate Mavenlink on receiving this year's Outstanding Private Technology Company award," said Bill Carpou, CEO of OCTANe, sponsor organization of the 2018 High Tech Awards. "The competition was fierce with so much exciting innovation coming from the region. Mavenlink stood out by demonstrating astounding technology, and in how they have supported the local technology community."

The award follows several recent distinctions Mavenlink has received for its innovative solution, company growth and momentum:

G2Crowd named Mavenlink a Leader in both the Summer 2018 Professional Services Automation Software Grid, and the Summer 2018 Project Management Software Grid.

named Mavenlink a Leader in both the Summer 2018 Professional Services Automation Software Grid, and the Summer 2018 Project Management Software Grid. Software Advice recently named Mavenlink a Frontrunner in Project Management Software .

. Deloitte named Mavenlink to the Fast 500 in their most recent ranking of the fastest growing private technology companies in North America .

in their most recent ranking of the fastest growing private technology companies in . Glassdoor named Mavenlink one of the 50 Best Places to Work in 2017.

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is a modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and BI. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was recently named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the only solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd's Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and is a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.

