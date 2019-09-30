Mavenlink Tops Professional Services Automation (PSA) Grid in G2 Crowd Report

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavenlink , the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, today announced that G2 Crowd ranked Mavenlink #1 and recognized the company as a Leader on the PSA Software Fall 2019 Grid. Mavenlink was also named a Leader on the Project Management Software Grid and debuted on the Resource Management Software Grid as the first and only PSA software provider to be included in Resource Management.

This is the fifth consecutive quarter that Mavenlink was named a Leader on both the PSA and Project Management Grids.

Ninety-five percent of G2 Crowd reviewers of PSA Software feel Mavenlink's platform is "going in the right direction," and 89% are "likely to recommend" Mavenlink. Furthermore, Mavenlink's software also boasts one of the shortest implementation times, a fact bolstered by more than 80% of reviewers noting its ease of use, ease of setup, and ease of administration as strong points. Reviewers also rated Mavenlink highly for estimated ROI, cementing its place as a Leader.

"The entire Mavenlink team is proud to be the number one-ranked PSA solution on G2 Crowd's Fall 2019 PSA Grid," said Ray Grainger, CEO and co-founder, Mavenlink. "Our top ranking on the PSA Grid, continued leadership on the Project Management Grid, and emergence on the Resource Management Grid are testaments to our focus on providing professional services organizations with the technology and services needed to consistently deliver client projects, effectively manage resources, and achieve sustained success."

G2 Crowd illuminates the customer voice. Its review platform "leverages more than 650,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month. [its] model brings transparency to B2B buying—changing the way decisions are made." In the Professional Services Automation category, Mavenlink users rate the solution 4.3 out of 5 stars.

