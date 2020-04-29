Maverick Corporation Building Digital Processes Online Using FlowForma Process Automation

A leading Engineering and Construction firm across the United States and Europe, Maverick Corporation sought a solution to replace paper internally across its organization. Having a digital tool that could empower its disparate workforce to complete forms anywhere, anytime whilst working on-site was imperative.

FlowForma Process Automation ticked all the boxes for Maverick Corporation due to the tool's ease of use, no code interface and the ability to generate forms and documents to distribute to its clients. Its intuitiveness was a critical factor, as they look to promote adoption of the tool by the workforce to eradicate paper and become a digitally agile business.

To get up to speed as quickly as possible, employees from Maverick Corporation will avail of FlowForma's tailored onboarding program, SureStart, assisting them in the completion of their first live process in less than one week. Upon completion, the company will then look to automate further processes earmarked for improvement soon.

"We are excited about FlowForma Process Automation and automating our processes both internally and externally. By streamlining our processes and adding value to how our customers interface with Maverick, FlowForma Process Automation has been a game changing solution that will separate us from our competition and increase our profitability. The FlowForma team has been extremely professional which just adds to the overall simplicity of the software," commented Michael McNally, CEO, Maverick Corporation.

Shay O'Connor, Senior Vice President, FlowForma added: "We are pleased to assist Maverick Corporation and their employees by empowering them to complete important processes remotely while on-site, using FlowForma's mobile app. As a result, the business will benefit company-wide from an increase in productivity, visibility and governance, ultimately ensuring projects are delivered on time and on budget."

FlowForma has emerged as a leading process automation provider in the construction industry, servicing companies such as Reliable Contractors and the joint venture of Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projects and Bachy Soletanche building the east section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel, to move processes online such as Permit to Dig, Materials Requisition, Field Production Report and Site Visit Requests to save significant time and costs to complete projects on schedule and on budget.

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information or a 14-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

About Maverick Corporation

Established in 1994, Maverick Engineering and Construction is a full-service Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Operator of communications and power networks throughout United States and Europe. Its global staff deliver detailed design, innovative engineering, professional installation, as well as infrastructure management to municipal and state governments, power companies, communications providers, and oil and gas companies.

