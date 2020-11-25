'Maverick Free Black Cinema' App Now Available on the Roku Platform and Amazon Fire TV

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Entertainment and Digital Sylvia have officially launched the movie channel 'Maverick Free Black Cinema' on the Roku® platform and Amazon Fire TV®, showcasing a library of diverse Black Cinema. Available free to Roku and Amazon Fire TV users, fans can enjoy a vast supply of movies. The channel is easily accessible through the Roku Channel Store and Amazon Appstore.

Owners of Roku devices or Amazon FireTV devices can stream the latest from the Maverick catalog including new releases Two Wolves, starring Ernest Lee Thomas (What's Happening), Mykel Shannon Jenkins (The Bold and The Beautiful), and Stolen Lilies, from executive producer Karlie Redd (Saints & Sinners), starring Jamal Woolard (Notorious) and Lisa Wu (The Real Housewives of Atlanta).

"Maverick Entertainment has given independent filmmakers an avenue not readily open to us," said Robert Parham, Filmmaker and World Kickboxing Champion, whose feature Snow Black, releases early next year.

"I am thrilled to work with Maverick Entertainment to create a top-flight channel of Black films," says Gary Delfiner, CEO of Digital Sylvia LLC. "I believe this channel will be well received by viewers"

"We are the torchbearer in the genre and sharing black stories has always been our exclusive focus," said Doug Schwab, President and Founder of Maverick Entertainment Group. "Our films are born from diversity both behind and in front of the lens, and with yet another place to showcase we only further our filmmakers reach. We are excited about our partnership with Digital Sylvia and our continued growth on the horizon."

About Maverick Entertainment:

Founded in 1997, Maverick continues to be the leading distributor of niche and Urban content. Having released more than 900 films over the past 23 years, Maverick currently controls the world's largest library of feature-length Black Cinema. In addition to funding and producing originals, Maverick releases 45 movies a year and distributes physically and digitally worldwide.

About Digital Sylvia LLC:

Founded in 2013, Digital Sylvia LLC is a leading publisher of AVOD OTT Channels in the USA and Canada. The company currently owns and operates six channels. WatchFreeFlix is the company's most popular channel.

