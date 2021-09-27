Maverix Acquires Gold Stream and Enters into Strategic Partnership with Auramet

All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maverix Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Maverix") (NYSE American: MMX) (TSX: MMX) is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with Auramet Capital Partners, L.P., an affiliate of Auramet International LLC ("Auramet"), to acquire a gold stream and enter a long-term strategic partnership.

Transaction Highlights

Immediate increase to annual attributable gold equivalent ounces and cash flow;

Increased diversification through Auramet's highly diversified underlying asset base; and

Potential future acquisitions from the strategic partnership with Auramet, including through participation rights and rights of first refusal on Auramet sourced royalty and streaming transactions.

Dan O'Flaherty, CEO of Maverix, commented, "Maverix has a longstanding relationship with Auramet, including acquiring a portfolio of royalties from Auramet in 2017, which has already returned over 85% of our initial investment and continues to generate meaningful cash flow. This transaction adds significant and immediate cash flow, as well as additional exposure to gold, while also forming a partnership that could allow Maverix to acquire future royalties sourced by Auramet, through its relationships with an extensive and growing list of precious metals companies."

Transaction Summary

Maverix will make a cash payment equal to $50 million to acquire a gold stream that will deliver 5,000 ounces of gold to Maverix per year. The gold stream shall be delivered quarterly and Maverix will make ongoing cash payments equal to 16% of the spot gold price for each gold ounce delivered. After a total of 50,000 ounces of gold have been delivered to the stream, Auramet shall have the option to terminate the stream for a cash payment of $5 million less certain cash flows related to the stream.

The stream is structured in Canada and has certain security provisions.

In addition to the gold stream, Maverix will be entitled to receive an amount in gold that is equivalent to all dividends distributed by Auramet on 2% of its shares outstanding, which is done semi-annually. In fiscal year 2020, Auramet paid out $35 million in dividends to its shareholders.

Auramet expects to use the proceeds of the transaction to make further investments in the mining sector, including acquiring small royalties and streams, as well as for general corporate purposes.

For the duration of the gold stream, Maverix will have a right of first refusal to purchase any royalties or streams that Auramet decides to sell from their current portfolio or acquires in the future. Furthermore, Maverix will have the right to participate in any royalty or stream that Auramet may acquire in the future where the transaction value is equal to or greater than $20 million.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over $20 billion in annual revenues and provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals chain, from extraction and production to manufacturing and consumption. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by a team who had worked previously together since 1989. Their business is comprised of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking and advisory. Auramet has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2020, it purchased over 6 million ounces of gold, 70 million ounces of silver and 3.2 million ounces of PGMs sourced from a diversified base of over 75 mining companies, 15 recycling companies and 20 refineries/smelters (with none comprising more than 5%). Auramet has also provided term financing facilities in excess of $850 million to date in the mining sector and is looking to grow its capital investment business in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space.

For more information on Auramet please visit auramet.com.

About Maverix

Maverix is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company with a globally diversified portfolio of over 100 assets. Maverix's mission is to increase per share value by acquiring precious metals royalties and streams. Its shares trade on both the NYSE American and the TSX under the symbol "MMX".

Cautionary statements to U.S. investors

Information contained or referenced in this press release or in the documents referenced herein concerning the properties, technical information and operations of Maverix has been prepared in accordance with requirements and standards under Canadian securities laws, which differ from the requirements of US securities laws. The terms "mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used in this press release or in the documents incorporated by reference herein are mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under guidelines set out in the Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on 11 December 2005. While the terms "mineral resource", and "inferred mineral resource" are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, they are not recognized by SEC standards and normally are not permitted to be used in reports filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the disclosed mineral resource estimates will ever be confirmed or converted into reserves that meet the definitions used by the SEC. Disclosure of contained ounces are or may be permitted disclosure under regulations applicable to Maverix; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit of production measures. Accordingly, certain information contained in this press release concerning descriptions of mineralization and mineral resources under these standards may not be comparable to similar information made public by US companies subject to reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, closing of the transaction, anticipated future dividend payments, transactions that could be completed under the right of first refusal and or participation right, termination of the definitive agreement on anticipated future milestones, completion of certain anticipated milestones, anticipated future cash flows, future financial reporting by Maverix, and the requirements for regulatory approvals and third party consents. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which Maverix will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects Maverix; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics and other public health crises, including the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 on Maverix's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees, as well as those risk factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Maverix's annual information form dated March 23, 2021 available at www.sedar.com. Maverix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Maverix undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

Technical and third-party information

The disclosure herein and relating to properties and operations on the properties in which Maverix holds royalty, stream or other interests is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners or operators of these properties and information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof, and none of this information has been independently verified by Maverix. Specifically, as a royalty or stream holder, Maverix has limited, if any, access to properties included in its asset portfolio. Additionally, Maverix may from time to time receive operating information from the owners and operators of the properties, which it is not permitted to disclose to the public. Maverix is dependent on, (i) the operators of the properties and their qualified persons to provide information to Maverix, or (ii) on publicly available information to prepare disclosure pertaining to properties and operations on the properties on which Maverix holds royalty, stream or other interests, and generally has limited or no ability to independently verify such information. Although Maverix does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Maverix's royalty, stream or other interest. Maverix's royalty, stream or other interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production of a property.

SOURCE Maverix Metals Inc.

Related Links

http://maverixmetals.com

