Max Finkelstein Inc. selects Capgemini and Oracle NetSuite to help increase operational agility and customer-centricity

"We needed to rethink our technology infrastructure in order to meet changing industry and customer demands," said Ira Silver, CEO and President, Max Finkelstein . "The combination of Capgemini's deep expertise and strong implementation track record plus NetSuite capabilities will provide us with the insights and technology we need to successfully move our core business systems to the cloud. With this new implementation, we will be able to provide our dealers with the best products, training and business resources available to meet the challenges of today's retail and wholesale marketplace."

This new set up will enable MFI to streamline operations and gain a single view into key business metrics. By replacing its existing on-premise ERP system with an integrated suite of cloud applications, MFI will be able to eliminate previously manual and time-consuming processes and enhance financial reporting, sales and marketing operations. As a result, MFI will be able to enhance the customer experience and increase efficiencies across its business through better campaign tracking, analytics and reporting.

"The automotive aftermarket is facing drastic changes and disruption," said Matt Haller, Oracle Go-to-Market Leader at Capgemini. "MFI is investing in the business for the long haul and we're honored to be helping them with their journey to make proactive changes that will prepare them for the future."

About Max Finkelstein Inc.

Celebrating 100 years in 2019, family owned and operated Max Finkelstein, Inc. operates 15 distribution centers across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, dealing in consumer, commercial, farm, specialty and OTR tires.

Visit us at www.maxfinkelstein.com.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion (about $15.6 billion USD at 2018 average rate).

Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count.

