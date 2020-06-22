Max Greenfield Announces DADZ, The World's First Dad-Focused Parenting & Baby Goods Company

In addition to offering consumer products that positively benefit the lives of dads, the company is also on a mission to support active fathers, and their communities, however possible. In an effort to accomplish this goal, DADZ formed a strategic partnership with popular social platform, Life of Dad , taking the collective wisdom of the platform's online community for focus groups, product feedback, and promotion. Quickly, DADZ realized the immediate need to help men thrive through their transition to fatherhood, both through the products they sell and charity give-back programs.

"This is a brand born from a huge online community of dads who were already gathering on social media, just like myself, to get answers, make friends and swap tips," said Max Greenfield, Co-Founder of DADZ and star of popular sitcoms, The Neighborhood and New Girl. "When we started talking to them about a parenting brand that speaks to dad's side of the story, the response was overwhelming. As active fathers, we wanted to find a way to help all dads nationwide establish stronger bonds with their children by providing them with solutions."

The first product from DADZ is the Lightning Stick, a plant-based energy supplement powder optimized for on-demand alertness, mental clarity, and focus but without the negative effects of large doses of caffeine, sugar and artificial flavorings typically found in most energy drinks. Lightning Sticks utilize natural, heart-healthy ingredients backed by science, including an innovative blend of nootropics and adaptogens, to create a better-for-dad energy mix that works within 15 minutes of use. Lightning Sticks are also non-GMO, GMP-certified, vegan and manufactured in the U.S.

"One of the first things you grapple with as a new dad is an overwhelming lack of sleep and the toll that takes on your work, home life, and overall health," said Greenfield. "The dads we spoke to all agreed. If we could start by helping them clear the mental fog, it would go a long way to giving them and their families more quality time together."

Committed to supporting dads beyond functional products, DADZ is partnering with a revolving set of dad- and family-focused charities, donating at least one percent of all proceeds. Their first partnership is with Atlanta-based Fathers Incorporated that works collaboratively with organizations around the country to identify and advocate for social and legislative changes to lead to healthy father involvement with children, regardless of the father's marital or economic status, or geographic location.

DADZ has plans to roll out a pipeline of innovation, including wellness and personal care products for dad and baby over the summer, with retail availability to follow.

Try Lightning Sticks today at dadz.com for $42 with free shipping. For more information visit dadz.com and follow along on Instagram at @Dadz_Inc and Facebook at facebook.com/dadzofficial.

