Max Options Trading Celebrates Two Years in Business

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Options Trading (MOT) is one of the most popular options trading communities on the internet. They have been consistently growing with over 500 paying members since being founded in February of 2020. Their admin team consists of five professional options traders, including Max, Boot, and Sean.

While the team celebrates two years of being in business, their founder, Max, is celebrating another milestone...two years since he became a self-made millionaire. Max was a high school dropout before ascending from $75,000 to $1,000,000 using options trading. After dropping out, he joined the United States Army and retired a Corporal. He got into options trading on the recommendation of his brother and used options trading books and trial and error to make his first $1,000,000. For the next few years, Max's goals are to maintain three six-figure trading accounts to live off while he invests his time into growing Max Options Trading and real estate.

The longest-tenured admin on the Max Options Trading team is Boot ( BootyTrades ). He started by watching tons of YouTube videos, taking courses, and reading books before developing his trading strategy. While continuing to enhance his options trading knowledge, he plans to transition fully into swing trading so that he can spend less time at his desk and more time doing what he loves.

Full-time options trader and Max Options Trading admin, Sean's ( SeansTrades ) journey included a lot of trial and error, backtesting strategies, and being a member at MOT. His goal is to hit his first $500,000 in his trading account using options trades and adding long-term investments to his portfolio. He intends to hit that goal in the next couple of years.

Max and his team at Max Options Trading (MOT) offer tons of free options trading education resources, including the MOT blog , social media accounts, weekly email, and Options Trading Beginner course on their YouTube channel . For those looking for more advanced, paid options to further your learning, MOT offers a monthly community membership , one-on-one coaching , and group mentorships .

