Max Stock Limited Reports Updated Shareholder Register

Oct 04, 2022, 06:27 ET
CAESAREA, Israel , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported the below updated shareholder register as of October 3, 2022
Shareholder register
As of October 3, 2022
Ordinary shares
|
No.
|
Registered shareholder
|
ID no.
|
Address
|
TASE security no.
|
Share class and par value
|
No. of shares (1)
|
Holding shares on trust
|
1
|
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Nominee Company Ltd.
|
Co. no. 515736817
|
2 Ahuzat Bait, Tel Aviv
|
1168558
|
Ordinary shares with no par value
|
142,450,805
|
No.
(1) Total treasury stock held by the Company as of October 3, 2022: 1,512,956 ordinary shares. Total issued shares for calculating both equity and voting rights: 140,937,849 ordinary shares.
Unlisted options
|
No.
|
Name
|
ID no.
|
Address
|
TASE security no.
|
No. of options
|
Holding shares on trust
|
1
|
Altshuler Shaham Trusts Ltd. (for Company officers)
|
513901330
|
19A Habarzel St., Tel Aviv
|
1171263
|
1,376,303
|
Yes
|
Altshuler Shaham Trusts Ltd. (for Company employees)
|
513901330
|
19A Habarzel St., Tel Aviv
|
1171263
|
1,035,220
|
Yes
|
Total
|
2,411,523
|
-
About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il
Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]
