Maxar Technologies' DigitalGlobe Partners with Vodafone to Create an IoT Precision Agriculture Product

WESTMINSTER, CO, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - DigitalGlobe, a Maxar Technologies company (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR), today announced the release of Sensing4Farming, an Internet of Things (IoT) product for smart, digital and precision agriculture created in partnership with Vodafone Spain, part of Vodafone Group, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies. Sensing4Farming provides crucial insights about crop health to farmers, agronomists, and agrobusinesses via computer, mobile phone or tablet to optimize agriculture productions.

Sensing4Farming utilizes data from DigitalGlobe's multispectral, high-resolution satellite imagery, which reveals information that cannot be seen by the human eye about vegetation health, such as plant age and chlorophyll concentration. Ground-based sensors deployed in crop fields by Qampo also provide data for Sensing4Farming, such as soil moisture, temperature, humidity and other agroclimatic parameters to complement the satellite imagery. These sensors are connected through Vodafone's narrowband IoT network to quickly send data to the SITI4Farmer agriculture software platform, a cloud-based farming management system built by ABACO, a leading company focused on developing software solutions for remote monitoring of land use. GMV, a multinational technological business, processes and manages these different data sources through its WinEO service. Artificial intelligence algorithms analyze the ground- and space-based data, extracting information that enables farmers to make decisions with confidence, know when and where to water or fertilize crops, when to proactively protect crops from pests and blight, and when is the right time to harvest. These actions ultimately lead to higher crop yields and increased efficiency for farms.

Emilio Moro Winery in Valladolid, Spain, is the first Sensing4Farming customer. The 127-year-old winery aims to create a more sustainable farming program by using less water, fertilizer and energy while increasing their grape harvests and quality.

"Sensing4Farming will put critical geospatial insights directly in the hands of farmers," said Amy Minnick, DigitalGlobe Senior Vice President and General Manager of Commercial. "DigitalGlobe's industry-leading commercial imagery will provide valuable insights for agribusiness owners looking to integrate the latest IoT technology to increase their efficiency and crop production. This innovative product further demonstrates the growing commercial uses for DigitalGlobe's imagery."

To learn more about Sensing4Farming, click here. The product will also be on display at Vodafone's booth (Gran Via, Hall 2, Level 0, Street D, Stand 441) at the IOT Solutions World Congress Conference in Barcelona, Spain from October 16–18, 2018.

About DigitalGlobe

DigitalGlobe is the global leader in commercial high-resolution satellite imagery used by decision makers to better understand our changing planet in order to save lives, resources and time. Sourced from the world's leading constellation, our imagery solutions deliver unmatched coverage and capacity to meet our customers' most demanding mission requirements. Each day customers in defense and intelligence, public safety, civil agencies, map making and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration, infrastructure management, navigation technology, and providers of location-based services depend on DigitalGlobe data, information, technology and expertise to gain actionable insight. DigitalGlobe is a Maxar Technologies company (NYSE: MAXR;TSX: MAXR). For more information visit www.DigitalGlobe.com.

About Maxar Technologies

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar Technologies is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. As a trusted partner, Maxar Technologies provides vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500 employees in over 30 global locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

