Maxar Technologies' MDA to Provide Advanced Communications Subsystems for Heinrich Hertz Satellite

MDA advances European telecommunications capability with proven space systems

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - MDA, a Maxar Technologies company (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR), today announced that it has signed two contracts with a total value of more than CA$15 million with OHB System AG (OHB) and Tesat-Spacecom GmbH & Co. KG (Tesat) for multiple advanced communication subsystems that will be used on Germany's Heinrich Hertz communications satellite.

These communication subsystems provide the critical link between the spacecraft payload and the ground segment gateways and service users. In geostationary orbit, they comprise the elements that receive and broadcast telecommunications, internet and digital entertainment to billions of users. Orbiting Earth at more than 35,000 km, it is imperative that communication antennas, reflectors and related structures and mechanisms are at the same time highly advanced and very reliable, to ensure the performance and success of long-term commercial and military missions.

Heinrich Hertz Satellite Mission is a national communications satellite program of the German Space Agency, DLR that will extend German capabilities in satellites and telecommunication payloads. The mission will explore and test a range of new space technologies, including the impact of broadband on achieving higher data speeds for mobile final users. MDA is providing additional communications subsystems as well as control electronics for Heinrich Hertz Satellite under a separate contract.

MDA satellite payloads, antennas and electronics have enabled fixed, high-throughput and mobile communications systems, space radar missions, exploration, science, navigation, remote sensing downlink, telemetry and command systems and inter-satellite communications. A technical pioneer for more than 50 years, MDA is now the industry's largest independent supplier, with Industry 4.0 smart factory standards that link automation, data exchange, real-time communications and the Internet of Things to empower better processes, smarter decision-making and the creation of new quality standards for deployed space systems.

"MDA is pleased to extend our long relationship with OHB and Tesat in the advancement of space technology," said Mike Greenley, Group President of MDA. "I am excited that these world-leading organizations trust MDA communication solutions to play a role in their industrial development. These contracts underscore the inherent value and quality MDA brings to all its antennas, electronics and payloads."

About MDA

MDA is an internationally recognized leader in space robotics, space sensors, satellite payloads, antennas and subsystems, surveillance and intelligence systems, defence and maritime systems, and geospatial radar imagery. MDA's extensive space expertise and heritage translates into mission-critical defence and commercial applications that include multi-platform command, control and surveillance systems, aeronautical information systems, land administration systems and terrestrial robotics. MDA is also a leading supplier of actionable mission-critical information and insights derived from multiple data sources. Founded in 1969, MDA is recognized as one of Canada's most successful technology ventures with locations in Richmond, Ottawa, Brampton, Montreal, Halifax and the United Kingdom. MDA is a Maxar Technologies company (TSX: MAXR;NYSE: MAXR). For more information, visit www.mdacorporation.com.

About Maxar Technologies

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates) is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. As a trusted partner, Maxar Technologies provides vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500 employees in over 30 global locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this release.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this release. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this release or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

