Maxar Third Quarter 2018 Investor Call Scheduled for Wednesday, October 31

WESTMINSTER, CO, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR), a global technology innovator powering the new space economy, plans to release its third quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.



Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer, Howard Lance, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Biggs Porter, will host an earnings conference call the same day, reviewing the first quarter results, followed by a question and answer session. The call is scheduled to begin promptly at 6:30 a.m. MT (8:30 a.m. ET).



To participate in the conference call, please call the conference line approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

Conference Call Dial-In Numbers:

Toll Free North America: 1-888-390-0546

Toronto: 1-416-764-8688

Vancouver: 1-778-383-7413



Instant Replay:

Toll Free North America: 1-888-390-0541

Toronto: 1-416-764-8677

Passcode: 750343#



Replay available:

From Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) to

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 9:59 p.m MT (11:59 p.m. ET)



The conference call will also be Webcast live and then archived at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1858476/A85928B7904C7236DDD7EE220599AAD6



About Maxar Technologies

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates) is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. As a trusted partner, Maxar Technologies provides vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500 employees in over 30 global locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above referenced earnings release and the associated conference call and webcast, which will include a business update, third quarter 2018 results and a question and answer session, may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect the current view of Maxar Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Maxar") with respect to future events and financial performance. Any such forward-looking statements are based on Maxar's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made in light of its experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Maxar's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict. Maxar's actual results of operations could differ materially from historical results or current expectations. You are referred to the risk factors described in above referenced earning release and in Maxar's most recent annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, www.sedar.com, under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jason Gursky

Maxar VP Investor Relations

1-303-684-2207

jason.gursky@maxar.com

Media Contact:

Turner Brinton

Maxar Media Relations

1-303-684-4545

turner.brinton@maxar.com

