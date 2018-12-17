Maxar's SSL Awarded Contract to Provide GEO SmallSat for Mobile Broadband Company

SSL expands offerings with innovative geostationary satellite for Ovzon's high performance network

PALO ALTO, CA, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - SSL, a Maxar Technologies company (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR), and a leading provider of innovative satellites and spacecraft systems, announced a contract award to manufacture a small geostationary (GEO) satellite for Ovzon, a company located in the U.S. and Sweden dedicated to meeting the demand for increased mobile broadband connectivity in underserved regions. Ovzon selected the mid-size SSL-500 platform for its first satellite, which brings the benefits of SSL's proven technology and performance combined with a lower-cost form factor.

The contract is conditional on Ovzon raising financing.

"Our focus on growth opportunities for medium and small-size satellites is building momentum," said Dario Zamarian, Group President of SSL. "This collaboration with Ovzon demonstrates the demand for a new class of communication satellite, and SSL is very well positioned in this market."

"Ovzon selected SSL to manufacture our first satellite because of the company's market leading position and its commitment to innovation, reliability, and agility," said Per Wahlberg, Chief Executive Officer of Ovzon. "This satellite will enable us to provide extremely versatile mobile broadband capabilities to customers on highly mobile platforms, such as small aircraft, vehicles, and UAVs."

SSL is leveraging its long history of technology innovation in both communications and Earth observation markets by providing cost-effective, high-capacity solutions. The satellite, called Ovzon-3, provides Ovzon's customers with better performance, expanded coverage and faster data rates than competitive solutions. The next-generation satellite provided by SSL will advance communications in remote areas with extremely versatile mobile broadband capabilities.

Ovzon previously announced that the satellite will launch aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy. To maximize its usable capacity, the satellite will include a flexible payload based on a customer furnished processor integrated into the SSL architecture.

About SSL

SSL, based in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of advanced spacecraft systems, with broad expertise to support commercial and government satellite operators and innovative space missions. The company designs and manufactures spacecraft for services such as direct-to-home television, video content distribution, broadband internet, mobile communications, in-orbit servicing, space exploration, and Earth observation. As a Silicon Valley innovator for 60 years, SSL's advanced product line includes state-of-the-art small satellites, and sophisticated robotics and autonomous solutions for remote operations. SSL is a Maxar Technologies company (NYSE: MAXR;TSX: MAXR). For more information, visit www.sslmda.com.

About Maxar Technologies

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar Technologies is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. As a trusted partner, Maxar Technologies provides vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500 employees in over 30 global locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

About Ovzon

Ovzon offers a revolutionary mobile broadband service via satellite combining high bandwidth with highly mobile terminals – offering speeds up to 80 times faster than competing services. Applications include real-time sensor and video upload, either from moving or highly mobile platforms, including small vehicles, small aircraft or UAVs, or directly from users on-site transmitting on-the-go. Ovzon is headquartered in Solna, Sweden and has offices in Tampa, FL and Bethesda, MD in the United States. The share (OVZON) is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier, FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more on www.ovzon.com.

