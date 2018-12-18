Maxar's SSL Highlights its U.S. Industry Leadership in Next-Generation Solar Electric Propulsion

"Through careful and deliberate insertion of next-generation systems, SSL is driving forward the industry's most advanced electric propulsion capabilities," said Dario Zamarian, group president, SSL. "Our high-thrust systems bring another space-proven addition to our toolkit, with value for a broad range of government and commercial missions."

Commercial Missions

Last week, SSL completed orbit raising of a multi-mission communications satellite known as Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 using its next-generation, high-power electric thruster, known as the SPT-140. This thruster leverages the Power Processing Unit 140 (PPU-140) with multiple gimbaled Hall Effect thrusters to provide 8-kW of electric propulsion. It was used in a hybrid system together with the company's traditional bi-propellant system to propel Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 to the geostationary arc, 22,300 miles above the equator.

Using electric propulsion can reduce launch mass for large high-performance payloads and for longer missions by eliminating the need for bi-propellant tanks that can add hundreds or thousands of kilograms of mass to a spacecraft. For commercial satellites, electric propulsion helps reduce launch costs and enables the use of larger and more powerful payloads.

Earlier this year the SPT-140 was demonstrated for the first time on a large communications satellite built for Telesat, one of the world's leading communications satellite operators. The Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite was launched in July and is operating according to plan using the SPT-140 electric thrusters to maintain its precise position in its orbital slot, known as station-keeping.

Proven Performance

The SPT-140 is an evolution of the SPT-100 electric thruster, which has been used on 34 SSL missions and has more than 100,000 hours of firing time. These recent on-orbit successes position SSL as an industry leader in commercially sustained high power solar electric propulsion, providing customers with cost-effective solutions and proven performance and reliability.

Advancing Technology

In addition to demonstrating its next-generation system on commercial missions, in August, SSL was awarded a NASA Tipping Point contract to advance a high-efficiency 6kW dual mode electric propulsion engine. SSL is developing a highly flexible power processing unit capable of providing variable voltage for increased mission efficiency and greater power, flexibility and velocity for future missions.

SSL currently has four commercial satellites under construction that will also use the SPT-140 to reach their orbits, including one all-electric spacecraft. The company is also providing a high-power solar electric propulsion spacecraft chassis for a NASA mission called Psyche to explore what is believed to be an all metal asteroid. The electric propulsion system will be the driving force to carry the spacecraft and its scientific instruments to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Rounding out its accomplishments in solar electric propulsion, early next year SSL will enable a unique mission in conjunction with SpaceX and Spaceflight that will bring several payloads to orbit. An SSL high-throughput communications satellite equipped with SSL's next-generation propulsion system will carry a ride along payload beyond geostationary orbit before reaching the orbital slot where it will operate.

About SSL

SSL, based in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of advanced spacecraft systems, with broad expertise to support commercial and government satellite operators and innovative space missions. The company designs and manufactures spacecraft for services such as direct-to-home television, video content distribution, broadband internet, mobile communications, in-orbit servicing, space exploration, and Earth observation. As a Silicon Valley innovator for 60 years, SSL's advanced product line includes state-of-the-art small satellites, and sophisticated robotics and autonomous solutions for remote operations. SSL is a Maxar Technologies company (NYSE: MAXR;TSX: MAXR). For more information, visit www.sslmda.com.

About Maxar Technologies

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar Technologies is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. As a trusted partner, Maxar Technologies provides vertically-integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500 employees in over 30 global locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this release.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this release. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this release or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

Contact

Wendy Lewis | SSL Media Contact | 1-650-852-5188 | wendy.lewis@sslmda.com

Jason Gursky | Maxar Investor Relations | 1-303-684-2207 | jason.gursky@maxar.com

SOURCE Maxar Technologies Ltd.

Related Links

www.maxar.com

