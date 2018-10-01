Maxar's SSL Selected to Lead Development of Mission Critical, Next-Generation U.S. Missile Defense Concepts

SSL, together with sister company Radiant Solutions, demonstrate the power of Maxar's end-to-end, advanced capabilities to solve mission critical challenges

HERNDON, VA, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - SSL, a Maxar Technologies company (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.) (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR), and a leading provider of innovative satellites and spacecraft systems, announced today it was selected through the Space Enterprise Consortium, managed by Advanced Technology International, to lead the team developing a persistent space layer prototype concept to address warfighter requirements for detecting and tracking missile threats for the U.S. Department of Defense's Missile Defense Agency .

The award demonstrates how Maxar Technologies companies are working together to build a better world and maintain American leadership in space. In partnership with SSL, Maxar's Radiant Solutions will augment SSL's longstanding leadership in building resilient, persistent and cost effective space solutions with Radiant Solutions' world-class mission and ground systems engineering expertise to solve the U.S. Department of Defense mission needs.

The concept, called the Space Sensor Layer (previously Missile Defense Tracking System), is crucial to the next-generation operational space layer, providing persistent and resilient capabilities to detect and track threats using space-based sensing. Harnessing the power of Maxar Technologies' unrivaled, advanced capabilities, including extensive experience in spacecraft design, sensor technology, space-to-ground communications, and enterprise ground segment development, as well as the industry leading expertise of Systems Engineering Associates in overhead persistent infrared systems engineering, SSL will formulate an affordable and effective end-to-end solution that includes overarching system engineering and integration support.

"We are honored to accelerate the innovation needed for next-generation concepts that support national and international security and a more resilient American space enterprise," said Richard White, president of SSL Government Systems. "As a global leader in producing powerful, cost-effective, and reliable commercial satellites, SSL is in a strong position to support the U.S. government in meeting its most critical space system challenges with confidence."

"As Maxar Technology companies, Radiant Solutions and SSL together are able to unlock new solutions and more insights than either of us could do alone," said Tony Frazier, President of Radiant Solutions. "The important missile defense concepts we are working on will bolster U.S. national security and build a better world. Together, our goal is to help defense and intelligence agencies address their most critical and complex challenges with confidence."

In another example of the company's trusted partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense, SSL recently completed a study exploring new solutions for next-generation space architectures to meet the objectives of the U.S. Air Force Space Command's Space Enterprise Vision, which is expected to accelerate crucial technologies for resilient space defense capabilities and positions SSL as a leader in technologies and systems for future missions.

About SSL

SSL, based in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of advanced spacecraft systems, with broad expertise to support commercial and government satellite operators and innovative space missions. The company designs and manufactures spacecraft for services such as direct-to-home television, video content distribution, broadband internet, mobile communications, in-orbit servicing, space exploration, and Earth observation. As a Silicon Valley innovator for 60 years, SSL's advanced product line includes state-of-the-art small satellites, and sophisticated robotics and autonomous solutions for remote operations. SSL is a Maxar Technologies company (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR). For more information, visit www.sslmda.com.

About Radiant Solutions

Radiant Solutions provides highly specialized, innovative geospatial multisource data, analytics, software, and services to deliver critical insights and intelligence where and when it matters. Poised to transform how customers support global mapping and intelligence missions at scale, Radiant Solutions harnesses the proliferation of pervasive information-gathering sensors, open-source software, cloud computing, machine learning, and big data analytics. Our combined team of over 1,000 sensor and spacecraft engineers, geospatial analysts, weather and ocean experts, developers, data scientists, and DevOps engineers delivers innovative geospatial solutions that keep our nation safe, protect critical infrastructure, and preserve scarce natural resources. Building on the legacy of MDA Information Systems, RadiantBlue, DigitalGlobe Intelligence Solutions, and HumanGeo, the newly combined Radiant Solutions has a strong track record with its advanced capabilities, open approach, and experience supporting missions that helps customers in the GEOINT community reach critical decisions faster and with greater accuracy. Radiant Solutions is based in Herndon, VA with major offices across Virginia, Maryland, Florida, Michigan, and Colorado. Radiant Solutions is a business unit of Maxar Technologies, a U.S. operating company (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR). For more information visit: www.RadiantSolutions.com.

About Maxar Technologies

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates) is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. As a trusted partner, Maxar Technologies provides vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500 employees in over 30 global locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Contact

Wendy Lewis | SSL Media Contact | 1-650-852-5188 | wendy.lewis@sslmda.com

Andre Kearns | Radiant Solutions Media Contact | 1-703-480-6290 | andre.kearns@radiantsolutions.com

Jason Gursky | Maxar Investor Relations | 1-303-684-2207 | jason.gursky@maxar.com

Nancy Coleman | Maxar Media Contact | 1-303-684-1674 | nancy.coleman@maxar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this release.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this release. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this release or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Maxar Technologies Ltd.

Related Links

www.maxar.com

