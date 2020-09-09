MaxCyte Appoints Amanda L. Murphy as Chief Financial Officer and Names Ron Holtz as Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte, Inc., a global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, announced today that Amanda L. Murphy, CFA, has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ron Holtz, who has served as MaxCyte's CFO since 2005, will become Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer (SVP & CAO).

Before joining MaxCyte, Ms. Murphy served as a Managing Director of BTIG, LLC. She has specialized in gene therapy, gene editing and cell therapy equity research for both burgeoning private and established public healthcare companies. Prior to BTIG, she was a Partner and Healthcare Analyst at William Blair & Company, focused on diagnostic services and life sciences. She received a BS in biology from Boston College's honors program, and an MBA in finance, accounting and economics from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

MaxCyte President & CEO, Doug Doerfler, said: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Amanda, who served as a successful, respected analyst in both the enabling technology and cell therapy sectors, to the MaxCyte team at this pivotal moment for the Company and the industry. We are collectively witnessing the beginning of cell and gene therapies' impact on revolutionizing medical treatment and saving human lives, and Amanda's wealth of experience – her deep understanding of the financial community and her unique, insightful, strategic view of the cell therapy sector – will support the continued development and expansion of MaxCyte's contribution in this space."

Ms. Murphy commented, "From my work as a healthcare analyst, I've long been familiar with MaxCyte's central role in the cell therapy space, as the inventors of the premier cell engineering enabling technology and the go-to partner for the world's leading gene editing and cell therapy companies. It's exciting to join MaxCyte at this time, as the cell therapy industry continues to accelerate the development of advanced life-saving therapies, and as the Company looks to evolve its business model with the spin-off of CARMA Cell Therapies™ and a potential listing on the Nasdaq exchange."

In his new role as CAO and SVP, Ron Holtz, will retain key elements of his former role as CFO, including overseeing accounting and budgeting/forecasting and supporting key business operations. The Board of Directors is unchanged with Mr. Holtz remaining as an Executive member of the Board.

Mr. Holtz noted, "As MaxCyte grows, evolves, and prepares for entry into the US public equity market, it's the ideal time for us to bring in someone with Amanda's unique capital markets perspective and deep insights into the cell therapy space. I am also looking forward to continuing to focus where my primary interests and skillsets can best support MaxCyte's future."

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a clinical-stage global cell-based therapies and life sciences company. As the inventors of the premier cell-engineering enabling technology, the Company helps bring the promise of next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies to life. The Company's technology is currently being deployed by leading drug developers worldwide, including all of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies. MaxCyte licenses have been granted for more than 120 cell therapy programs, with more than 90 licensed for clinical use, and the Company has now entered into eleven clinical/commercial license partnerships with leading cell therapy and gene editing developers. MaxCyte was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US. For more information, visit www.maxcyte.com.

