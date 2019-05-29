MaxCyte CEO Doug Doerfler to Present at 2019 BIO International Convention

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte announced today that Doug Doerfler, Chief Executive Officer, will provide a company overview at the 2019 BIO International Convention on Wednesday, June 5, at 1:15 p.m. ET at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

In his presentation, Mr. Doerfler will discuss:

The status of MaxCyte's Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial with MCY-M11, a wholly-owned non-viral mRNA-based therapeutic candidate from MaxCyte's CARMA™ platform. Investigators recently began dosing in the trial's second cohort of individuals with relapsed/refractory ovarian cancer and peritoneal mesothelioma. MaxCyte is one of a small number of companies with a cell therapy for solid tumours in the clinic, and successful dosing represents MaxCyte's unique approach to chimeric antigen receptor ("CAR") therapy, including its rapid manufacturing process.

MaxCyte's commercial momentum including new multi-drug commercial agreements signed with CRISPR Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences and with Kite, a Gilead Company. All programs enable non-viral cell engineering for development of multiple CAR-T drug candidates. MaxCyte's total number of cell therapy partnered program licenses total more than 70 including more than 35 partnered program licensed for clinical development.

MaxCyte's newly launched next generation of commercially-oriented instruments and consumables, under the ExPERT™ brand. This includes three instrument formats with enhanced design and functionality, coupled with a wider range of consumables that offer expanded utility from early research to clinical and commercial use.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a global clinical-stage cell-based therapies and life sciences company applying its proprietary cell engineering platform to deliver the advances of cell-based therapy to patients with high unmet medical needs. MaxCyte is developing novel CARMA therapies for its own pipeline, with its first drug candidate in a Phase I clinical trial. CARMA is MaxCyte's mRNA-based proprietary therapeutic platform for autologous cell therapy for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition, through its life sciences business, MaxCyte leverages its Flow Electroporation® Technology to enable its biopharmaceutical partners to advance the development of innovative medicines, particularly in cell therapy. MaxCyte has placed its flow electroporation instruments worldwide, with all of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies. The Company now has more than 70 partnered programme licenses in cell therapy with more than 35 licensed for clinical use, including four announced commercial licenses covering potentially more than 30 products. With its robust delivery technology platform, MaxCyte helps its partners to unlock the full potential of their products. For more information, visit www.maxcyte.com.

