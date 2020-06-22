MaxCyte to Present at 2020 European Biotech Investor Day

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte, a global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, today announced that CEO Doug Doerfler plans to present an overview of the company and provide a business update at the 2020 European Biotech Investor Day, co-hosted by Solebury Trout with Nasdaq, Deutsche Bank and Goodwin. Details are as follows:

Date/Time: Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. EDT

To register for the event and access the presentation, please visit: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2408/35380

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, the clinical-stage global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, uses its proprietary next-generation cell and gene therapies to revolutionize medical treatments and ultimately save lives. The Company's premier cell engineering enabling technology is currently being deployed by leading drug developers worldwide, including all of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies. MaxCyte licenses have been granted to more than 100 cell therapy programmes, with more than 70 licensed for clinical use, and the Company has now entered into ten clinical/commercial license partnerships with leading cell therapy and gene editing developers. MaxCyte was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. For more information, visit www.maxcyte.com.

