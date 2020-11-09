MaxCyte to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte, Inc., a global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, announces today that CEO Doug Doerfler will present an overview of the company at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, and at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19. Both presentations will be accessible on the Company's website, under the Investors tab.

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 16-18, 2020

MaxCyte presentation: Tuesday, November 17, 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (EST)

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

November 17-19, 2020

MaxCyte presentation: Thursday, November 19, 1:10 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. (EST)

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a clinical-stage global cell-based therapies and life sciences company. As the inventors of the premier cell-engineering enabling technology, the Company helps bring the promise of next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies to life. The Company's technology is currently being deployed by leading drug developers worldwide, including all of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies. MaxCyte licences have been granted for more than 120 cell therapy programs, with more than 90 licensed for clinical use, and the Company has now entered into eleven clinical/commercial license partnerships with leading cell therapy and gene editing developers. MaxCyte was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US. For more information, visit www.maxcyte.com.

