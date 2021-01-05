MaxDefense LLC formed as independent Cyber Security Company

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to focus more resources to support its cybersecurity customers, DataPath, Inc. has partnered with Five/I Enterprises LLC to spin-out DataPath's cybersecurity business unit into a stand-alone company MaxDefense LLC. David McDonald, CEO of DataPath, commented, "This transition into a separate entity allows MaxDefense to grow, while also building on its 6+ years past performance providing exceptional support for customers' critical networks."

David Ingram, CEO of MaxDefense LLC, added, "With the additional resources and more focused approach, we are able to bring our customers comprehensive cybersecurity managed services that incorporate a multi-layered security approach. Cybersecurity is an arms race. MaxDefense helps our customers protect their valuable data and business net worth by training employees and hardening the security of their networks."

The current cybersecurity threat landscape is increasingly complex and sophisticated. Attack strategies and scenarios are continuously changing so organizations face an enormous challenge to maintain adequate resources and solutions to detect and eliminate threats. Even very large organizations find operating an around-the-clock cybersecurity team redirects resources from their core business. MaxDefense LLC enables its customers to stay focused on their core business and maintain the resources to address any cybersecurity threat.

About MaxDefense LLC

Based in Atlanta, GA, MaxDefense LLC provides Security Assessment Services (Vulnerability, Penetration, Compliance, Network Planning) and Managed Security Services (full Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) 24x7, Device Management, End-Point Protection, Incident Response) to law firms, private equity firms, national ISPs, state and local governments, restaurant groups, medical providers and government contractors. Visit www.maxdefense.io.

About DataPath®, Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of defense, aerospace, broadcast, government and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, network management software and cybersecurity services. All offerings are backed by 24×7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

SOURCE DataPath, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.datapath.com

