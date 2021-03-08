Maxeon Solar Technologies to Participate at 33rd Annual Roth Virtual Conference

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation, announced today that its management team will present in a fireside chat at 33rd Annual Roth Conference on March 16, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT.

You may access the webcast of the presentation at the Investors section of Maxeon's website at https://www.maxeon.com/investor-relations.

The company will also host one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. Attendance at the meetings is by invitation only for clients of Roth Capital Partners. Interested investors should contact their Roth sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs, manufactures and sells SunPower® brand solar panels in more than 100 countries, operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada. The Company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 900 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon's products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™, visit us at https://www.maxeon.com/, on LinkedIn and on Twitter.

