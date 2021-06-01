Maxeon Solar Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Conferences

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, announced today that its management team will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:

On June 8 th - 9th, management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit. Management will also present in a fireside chat scheduled on Wednesday, June 9 th, at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT .

On Thursday, June 10 th, at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT , management will present at the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference.

On June 21 st - 23rd, management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the 7th Annual Roth Virtual London Conference.

You may access the webcast of the presentation at the Investors section of Maxeon's website at https://www.maxeon.com/investor-relations.

Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and for one-on-one meetings to secure a time.

