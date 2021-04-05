Maxim and Carousel Group Partner to Launch MaximBet

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carousel Group, a rapidly-growing privately-held licensed sports betting and casino operator is pleased to announce today a global strategic partnership with renowned media brand, Maxim.

MaximBet will be made up of a market-leading sports betting and casino website at MaximBet.com, and tailor-made native iOS and Android apps that will allow users to bet on sports and casino in the United States and around the world. The new venture will leverage Maxim's integrated network of print, digital, social and experiential platforms to engage the loyal Maxim community and sports bettors alike.

"Maxim has established itself as a preeminent lifestyle brand over the last 25 years, and with Carousel's strong experience in the online betting space, together we will be able to establish a powerful new gambling brand," said Daniel Graetzer, CEO of Carousel Group. "Our mutual objective to provide premier entertainment and VIP experiences to the same customer demographic makes Maxim the perfect partner for Carousel and we can't wait to launch MaximBet later this year for fans."

In conjunction with its strategic partnership with Maxim, Carousel Group is also delighted to announce the closing of its Series A investment round with $50M funding from xSigma Entertainment Limited. xSigma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq listed ZKIN International Group, a diversified and innovative, tech-forward company that is pleased to act as a capital partner to MaximBet. Funds will be used to drive growth into additional US States and for marketing purposes.

Carousel Group entered the U.S. gaming market as a sports betting operator in late 2020, and it rapidly secured market access deals in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, and Iowa. Carousel boasts scalable and self-managed infrastructure that includes proprietary technology as well as in-house trading and risk management teams.

"We are always looking to provide the Maxim audience with new, rich and engaging experiences, and are incredibly excited to be entering the sports betting and iGaming space with our partners, Carousel Group," says Maxim SVP Susan Kilkenny. "Together, we feel that MaximBet has the power to innovate and elevate the online sports betting and iGaming market."

MaximBet intends to capture a significant share of the U.S. online gambling market, which is projected to be an annual $10 billion industry by 2025 and nearly $60 billion by maturity.

About Carousel Group

Carousel Group (www.carouselgroup.net) is a rapidly growing licensed sports betting and casino operator established in 2017 with the mission to build a sportsbook focused on building long-term relationships with customers. Formed by top executives with more than 100 years of collective experience in the gaming industry, Carousel Group utilizes proprietary technology to build personalized betting experiences. The company's core values are to create a positive impact on the industry through the promotion of responsible gaming and practicing corporate social responsibility while delivering exceptional betting experiences.

About Maxim

Maxim (www.maxim.com) is a multimedia company and the leading destination for modern men living life to the fullest. Maxim creates an unparalleled luxury experience that is part fantasy, part aspirational and part attainable, publishing 9 editions available in 75 countries. The Maxim brand is experienced across print, digital, social, events, licensing, and the annual Maxim Cover Girl contest. Maxim celebrates the most beautiful women in the world, thrill-seeking adventures in exotic destinations, world-class entertainment, luxury automobiles, speed-seeking motorcycles, cutting-edge industry titans, exceptional athletes, the latest gadgets, gear and style. Maxim.com and social connects with over 10 million mobile men on a monthly basis and Maxim Experiences brings the brand to life in epic proportions.

