Maxim Delivers Industry's Widest Voltage Range and Smallest Footprint with Himalaya uSLIC Family Additions

While miniaturization remains the trend for an array of system designs, many of these designs also require a wide range of input voltages. For example, supply voltages in factory automation equipment are susceptible to large fluctuations due to long transmission lines. USB-C and broad 12V nominal applications require up to 24V of working voltage protection against transients due to hot plugging of supplies and/or batteries. The newest Himalaya uSLIC power modules extend the portfolio's range up to 60V versus the previous maximum of 42V and come in a solution size (2.6mm x 3.0mm x 1.5mm) less than half the size of the closest competitive offering. The modules feature a synchronous wide-input Himalaya buck regulator with built-in FETs, compensation and other functions with an integrated shielded inductor. Having the inductor in the module simplifies the toughest aspect of power supply design, enabling designers—even those with little power expertise—to create a robust, reliable power supply in less than a day.

The newest uSLIC modules are:

MAXM17552, a 4 to 60V, 100mA module with 100 to 900kHz adjustable switching frequency, 82% efficiency (24V V IN at 5V/0.1A) and external synchronization frequency in a 2.6mm x 3mm x 1.5mm package

Key Advantages

Widest Input Voltage Range in the Smallest Size : Industry's broadest input voltage range (4 to 60V) in the smallest size (2.6mm x 3.0mm x 1.5mm), less than half the size of the closest competing solution.

: Industry's broadest input voltage range (4 to 60V) in the smallest size (2.6mm x 3.0mm x 1.5mm), less than half the size of the closest competing solution. Ease of Use : One of the toughest design challenges for inexperienced designers is to choose an inductor which will meet the power, size, emission and temperature requirements for a given design. Himalaya uSLIC modules have an integrated shielded inductor which conforms to the standards of the datasheet, meeting all electrical requirements and allowing designers to build a power supply in a few hours. Getting a fully working power supply can be as easy as choosing the input and output capacitor and setting the output voltage through the resistor divider network.

: One of the toughest design challenges for inexperienced designers is to choose an inductor which will meet the power, size, emission and temperature requirements for a given design. Himalaya uSLIC modules have an integrated shielded inductor which conforms to the standards of the datasheet, meeting all electrical requirements and allowing designers to build a power supply in a few hours. Getting a fully working power supply can be as easy as choosing the input and output capacitor and setting the output voltage through the resistor divider network. Robust and Compliant with Electromagnetic Interference Standards: Compliant to CISPR 22 (EN 5022) Class B EMI, eliminating the need for power supply redesigns; JEDEC certified to withstand drop, shock and vibration.

Commentary

"With Maxim's uSLIC modules we were able to add next-generation features into our K30 Illuminated Touch Button enclosure without increasing its physical size," said Chuck Dolezalek , sr. director of engineering, Lighting Group, Banner Engineering Corp.

, sr. director of engineering, Lighting Group, Banner Engineering Corp. "Even as industrial and consumer system designs become more compact, many still demand a wide range of input voltages. Maxim's Himalaya uSLIC power module portfolio now provides one of the widest input voltage ranges in the industry, from 4 to 60V, in the smallest sizes. This will help our customers, as well as designers of space-constrained applications, meet tough power dissipation and efficiency demands," said David Stein , VP, Global Supplier Management, at Digi-Key Electronics.

, VP, Global Supplier Management, at Digi-Key Electronics. "As power requirements evolve for personal products to factories embracing Industry 4.0, we are committed to delivering the best solutions possible to further innovation. The new uSLIC Himalaya products are poised to play a key role in this arena," said Viral Vaidya, director of business management, Industrial Power Business Unit, at Maxim Integrated.

Availability and Pricing

The uSLIC modules can be purchased for the following prices: MAXM17552 for $2.53 , MAXM15064 for $2.78 , MAXM17900 for $1.39 , and MAXM17903 for $1.48 (1000-up, FOB USA ); they are also available from authorized distributors.

, MAXM15064 for , MAXM17900 for , and MAXM17903 for (1000-up, FOB ); they are also available from authorized distributors. The MAXM17552EVKIT#, MAXM15064EVKIT#, MAXM17900EVKIT# and MAXM17903EVKIT# evaluation kits are available at $29.73 each.

each. EE-Sim® models are available; for details, visit http://bit.ly/EE_Sim_Maxim

