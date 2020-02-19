Maxim Integrated Accelerates Innovation in Europe with $25M Investment for New Design Center in Dublin, Ireland

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) today announced the opening of a new design center in Dublin, Ireland. The design center will focus on product development and conducting research and development in the areas of analog semiconductor design to deliver Maxim's innovative solutions across many end markets.

To make this vision a reality, the company will recruit a strong team of mixed-signal and analog design engineers at this facility. The $25M investment will be primarily geared towards recruiting talent, equipment and building costs, as well as research and development. Located on the south side of Dublin, this is Maxim's seventh design center located in Europe.

"With our rich history and depth of talent, I'm thrilled that Maxim Integrated has chosen Dublin for this important investment," said John Kirwan, vice president of Global Customer Operations at Maxim Integrated. "We encourage collaboration between employees representing a wealth of diverse, global experiences, from recent graduates of local universities to veteran designers who have been in the industry for many years."

"Maxim's innovative IC designers create products that truly excite their design engineering customers and change everyday lives," said David Dwelley, chief technology officer at Maxim Integrated. "With this new facility, we plan to reinvent the way we develop technology and push innovation even further, giving our customers the products they need to succeed."

"I am delighted that Maxim Integrated has chosen to establish their new design center in Ireland," said Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland. "Tech talent and investment are integral to the country's continued growth, and this investment will enhance the technology offering in the engineering and design space in Ireland. I wish the company every success and offer the continued support of IDA Ireland in the future."

