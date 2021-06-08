Maxim Integrated Announces Smallest and Most Accurate Isolated System-Monitoring Solution

Automation system designers continually seek ways to save board space, increase channel density and improve the accuracy of monitoring voltage and current inputs, so operators can monitor the system with finer precision and reduce system downtimes. The MAX22530 delivers a 50x improvement in monitoring measurement accuracy (from +/- 50 percent to just +/- 1 percent) compared to the standard linear optocoupler isolation solutions made from discretes. It uses Maxim's unique integrated isolation technology that combines a 12-bit ADC, a DC-DC converter, user-settable threshold detection levels and chip-level diagnostic capabilities. This combination enables 50x greater stability in current transfer ratio performance to achieve an ultra-stable sense resistor voltage.

By achieving better measurement accuracy across four voltage and current inputs, the MAX22530 allows end users make better real-time decisions to improve system performance and enhance productivity. The integration also allows a 250mm2 solution size, which is 40% smaller that the 420mm2 size for the closest competitive discrete solution.

The MAX22530 is the latest addition to Maxim's portfolio of MAXSafe products. MAXSafe products combine integrated and isolated micropower DC-DC converters and communications lines. They are used to power up field circuits that are isolated from the control-side power source while simplifying diagnostics in signal monitoring applications.

Key Advantages

Design Simplicity : Integrates five ICs into one 12-bit ADC to ease system design

: Integrates five ICs into one 12-bit ADC to ease system design Reduced Size : Compact design reduces solution size 40 percent and provides 43 percent higher channel density

: Compact design reduces solution size 40 percent and provides 43 percent higher channel density Higher Accuracy: 50 times greater accuracy

Commentary

"Our new MAX22530 isolated system monitoring solution simplifies the integration of this function in our customer systems and provides improved system monitoring accuracy of voltage and current inputs that result in better real-time decision-making to extend system productivity," said Suravi Karmacharya , senior business manager for the Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit at Maxim Integrated.

Availability and Pricing

The MAX22530 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $4.85 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors The MAX22530EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $68

