Maxim Integrated Enables OMRON to Extend its NXR-Series IO-Link Product Line with I/O Hub Solutions for Industry 4.0

IO-Link's bi-directional links bring intelligence to sensors and actuators and drive smarter manufacturing by enabling equipment to adapt to product changes on-the-fly and make decisions in real time. Maxim Integrated's IO-Link technology, combined with its portfolio of extensive software-configurable digital output products, provides OMRON with new opportunities for IO-Link I/O hub solutions. OMRON's use of IO-Link will also help accelerate the adoption of this standard in the industry.

OMRON is adding the first remote digital output IO-Link I/O hub (NXR-CD166C-IL2 module) to its offerings, extending the use of IO-Link beyond the sensor world. The company is addressing the dual problems caused by customers' chronic shortage of manufacturing-line engineers: reducing manufacturing line downtime and improving the efficiency of commissioning new equipment. OMRON analyzed unnecessary and inefficient work in production processes and developed the NXR Series that comes equipped with various functions to save time. The company has achieved a 90 percent reduction in setup and commissioning times by using the new NXR IO-Link controller (NXR-ILM08C-EIT) and IO-Link I/O hub (NXR-[]D166C-IL2). In addition, these new NXR series of IO-Link controller and I/O hub products reduce downtime by leveraging the smart diagnostics capability to gather real-time operational information across the manufacturing line. The devices are also built for reliability with inherent wire-break diagnostic and robust protection technologies.

"With Maxim Integrated's solutions, we have accomplished a new way to add additional digital IOs into the network so we can further drive intelligence to the edge," said Haedon Lee, product manager for Network & IO Product Management Group, Controller Business Unit at OMRON.

"By extending the use of IO-Link technology with our digital IO and analog IO industrial chipsets, we are enabling OMRON to provide a simple way of expanding the number of digital IO channels, opening a new capability for reconfiguring the manufacturing line," said Jeff DeAngelis , vice president, Industrial Communications for Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit at Maxim Integrated.

IO-Link is the first standardized IO technology worldwide (IEC 61131-9) for communication with sensors and actuators. The powerful point-to-point communication is based on the long established 3-wire sensor and actuator connection using existing cables.

