Maxim Integrated Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Monolithic Power Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volterra Semiconductor LLC ("Volterra"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. ("Maxim") (NASDAQ: MXIM), today announced that it has filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. ("MPS"). The complaint asserts that MPS DC-to-DC power converter products infringe multiple Volterra patents related to coupled inductor technology, including U.S. patent numbers 6,362,986, 7,525,408 and 7,772,955. Volterra is seeking damages from MPS and an order prohibiting MPS from selling the infringing products.

For many years, Volterra has been at the forefront in the design and development of silicon solutions for low-voltage power delivery. The company's product portfolio, both prior to acquisition and as part of Maxim, includes advanced switching regulators for the computer, datacom, storage and portable markets. Volterra has consistently focused on creating products with high intellectual property content that match specific customer needs. The company has been an industry leader in high-current, high-performance and high-density power converter solutions, and has developed highly integrated products primarily for the enterprise, cloud computing, communications and networking markets.

By leveraging these Volterra solutions, Maxim's portfolio of products offers better performance, smaller form factors, enhanced scalability, improved system management and lower total cost of ownership. Many electronics manufacturers and their suppliers have incorporated Maxim's products into their systems to ensure high-performance power management.

"Maxim acquired Volterra in order to offer best-in-class technology and has made significant investments in that area," said Achyut Shah, Maxim's vice president of the Cloud and Data Center Business Unit. "Maxim highly values this investment and is taking action to protect its legally recognized patent rights. Maxim will not permit companies, such as MPS, to engage in the unauthorized use of its patented technology."

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

