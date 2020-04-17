Maxim Integrated Highlights Employee Safety During COVID-19 Pandemic

Increased sanitation and disinfection of equipment and facilities

Physical distancing

Wearing of masks while on site

Telecommuting when possible

Our semiconductor devices are used in a variety of medical equipment, including virus detection devices, ventilators, patient remote monitoring tools, and analytical/laboratory equipment. As our manufacturing employees work to produce ICs for our customers, we have reengineered our factories and processes with their safety in mind. For example, at our Cavite, Philippines, location, all employees have their temperature checked at the start of their shifts. Employees who aren't feeling well are asked to stay home. Visitors, including suppliers and other guests, also undergo temperature checks when they arrive. The floors of lobbies, locker areas, the cafeteria, and other common areas are marked to space employees six feet apart. Dividers are in place between every seat in the cafeteria. For employees riding the company shuttle to their workplaces, ridership capacity per bus has been reduced, with additional buses serving each route to allow for physical distancing. Seats on each bus are reserved to space riders apart. Employees are provided with hand sanitizer as they enter the buses, their temperatures are taken again, and all of the buses are disinfected before every shift.

The cleanroom at our Beaverton, Oregon, facility is an inherently safe work environment. There, cleanroom gowns, face covers, gloves, and full HEPA air filtration with hundreds of air exchanges each hour are the norm. While non-fab employees are working remotely, employees who need access to the factory, test floors, and labs enter an environment where strict physical distancing and cleaning measures are in place. For example, shift start times are staggered, elevators are limited to one person at a time, cafeteria seating allows for only one person per table, video conferencing has replaced face-to-face meetings, and visitors must complete a health screening (including a temperature scan).

At each of our manufacturing facilities, we've increased the frequency of sanitation and disinfection of common areas, such as:

Door knobs

Stair railings

Elevators

Restrooms

Lobby desks and chairs

Cafeteria tables

Conference rooms and office workstations

Each employee has a responsibility to follow health and safety measures, and so does the company as a whole. To help those on the front lines stay safe, we've donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals and first responders in Beaverton, Cavite, and San Jose. Together, we can do our part to battle this pandemic.

