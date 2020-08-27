Maxim Integrated Launches New Smartphone App for Fast Access to Essential Analog IC Resources

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever find that you need to review a technical detail or look up IC specs, but you're not in front of your computer? Whether you are sheltering in place at home, working in the lab, or walking outside to get fresh air, Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ: MXIM) has developed a way to bring analog expertise directly into your hands. Our new Essential Analog mobile app, free and available for iOS and Android, provides quick and easy access to our smart Essential Analog ICs—perfect for engineers like you who are building innovative, next-generation systems.

Tap into the app and be productive wherever you are. Learn about the latest technologies, ICs, and design tools and get alerts on upcoming events and deals. With the Essential Analog app, you can:

Learn from experts: Read application notes and blogs, watch training videos, explore evaluation kits, get events details, and more

Explore: Check out our Essential Analog Toolkit, a free box of ICs from 20 different categories

Search and select: Use the Smart Selector's sliders and dropdowns to find the right parts for your system—even when you are offline

Tag: Favorite parts and bookmark technical content, or save filtered sets of parts for later review

Order: Get the Essential Analog Toolkit, samples, ICs, and evaluation kits

Stay informed: Access your newsfeed and be notified about the latest happenings

Engage daily: Aim to reach the top of the leaderboard

Check out datasheets, cross-reference searches, Maxim's website, and more

Essential Analog ICs: The Core to Your Innovation

Whether you are building consumer, wearable, industrial, IoT, medical, automotive, telecom, or data center systems, Maxim's portfolio of Essential Analog ICs enables you to solve the toughest design challenges in power efficiency, precision measurement, reliable connectivity, and robust protection to make your systems cooler, smaller, smarter, and longer running.

Efficient Power ICs support reduced power loss for enterprise and industrial applications as well as long battery runtimes for compact, portable devices

Precision Measurement ICs provide high speed and accuracy across the signal chain

Reliable Connectivity ICs enable wired and wireless communications over standards using RS-232, RS-485, CAN, and ISM radio with rugged and reliable data transfer

Robust Protection ICs ensure glitch-free system management of mission-critical applications

From voltage regulators and references, op amps, and data converters to interfaces, real-time clocks, audio ICs, temperature sensors, supervisors, and much more, our Essential Analog ICs will bring greater intelligence to systems that demand it.

Download the Essential Analog mobile app on your phone today from Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store. English, Chinese, and Japanese are supported.

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.