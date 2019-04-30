Maxim Integrated Reports Results For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) reported net revenue of $542 million for its third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended March 30, 2019, a 6% decrease from the $577 million revenue recorded in the prior quarter, and a 16% decrease from the same quarter of last year.

Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our March quarter results met our expectations and end market demand appears to have stabilized. Looking ahead to the June quarter, we expect a return to seasonality in Industrial and Automotive, with both end markets trending up sequentially from the soft March quarter. Our profitability remains at industry-leading levels in this cycle due to our flexible manufacturing structure and overall business model."

Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Results

Based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share in the March quarter was $0.47. The results were affected by $7 million in pre-tax special items which primarily consisted of charges related to acquisitions. GAAP earnings per share, excluding special items was $0.52. An analysis of GAAP versus GAAP excluding special items is provided in this press release.

Cash Flow Items

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019, total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.90 billion, a decrease of $62 million from the prior quarter.

Notable items included:

Cash flow from operations: $207 million

Capital expenditures: $21 million

Dividends paid: $126 million ( $0.46 per share)

( per share) Stock repurchases: $117 million

Adjusted trailing twelve months free cash flow was $899 million, which excludes a one-time tax payment of $178 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined by cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Business Outlook

The Company's 90-day backlog at the beginning of the June 2019 quarter was $399 million. Based on the beginning backlog and expected turns, our results for the June 2019 quarter are forecasted to be as follows:

Revenue: $540 to $580 million

to Gross Margin: 63% to 66% GAAP (64% to 67% excluding special items)

EPS: $0.53 to $0.59 GAAP ( $0.54 to $0.60 excluding special items)

Maxim Integrated's business outlook does not include the potential impact of any special items related to restructuring activity, acquisitions, or other business combinations that may be completed during the quarter.

Dividend

A cash dividend of $0.46 per share will be paid on June 14, 2019, to stockholders of record on May 30, 2019.

Conference Call

Maxim Integrated has scheduled a conference call on April 30 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and its business outlook. This call will be webcast by Shareholder.com and can be accessed at the Company's website at investor.maximintegrated.com.

A presentation summarizing financial information to be discussed on the conference call is posted at investor.maximintegrated.com.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





March 30,

2019

December 29,

2018

March 31,

2018





(in thousands, except per share data)



Net revenues $ 542,383



$ 576,906



$ 648,599





Cost of goods sold 201,552



203,858



224,653





Gross margin 340,831



373,048



423,946





Operating expenses:













Research and development 107,075



110,303



114,390





Selling, general and administrative 74,116



77,853



81,304





Intangible asset amortization 756



756



876





Impairment of long-lived assets —



753



—





Severance and restructuring expenses 1,744



1,179



2,272





Other operating expenses (income), net —



—



266





Total operating expenses (income), net 183,691



190,844



199,108





Operating income (loss) 157,140



182,204



224,838





Interest and other income (expense), net 3,318



472



(2,534)





Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 160,458



182,676



222,304





Income tax provision (benefit) 29,845



50,784



28,677





Net income (loss) $ 130,613



$ 131,892



$ 193,627





Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.48



$ 0.48



$ 0.69





Diluted $ 0.47



$ 0.47



$ 0.68





Shares used in the calculation of earnings (loss) per share:













Basic 273,221



276,252



280,850





Diluted 276,610



280,008



285,881





Dividends paid per share $ 0.46



$ 0.46



$ 0.42





















SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL ITEMS



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 30,

2019

December 29,

2018

March 31,

2018





(in thousands)



Cost of goods sold:













Intangible asset amortization $ 5,008



$ 6,868



$ 12,101





Total $ 5,008



$ 6,868



$ 12,101





Operating expenses:













Intangible asset amortization 756



$ 756



$ 876





Impairment of long-lived assets (1) —



753



—





Severance and restructuring 1,744



1,179



2,272





Other operating expenses (income), net —



—



266





Total $ 2,500



$ 2,688



$ 3,414





Interest and other expense (income), net $ (857)



$ (351)



$ (97)





Total $ (857)



$ (351)



$ (97)





Income tax provision (benefit):













Impact of U.S. tax legislation (2) $ (1,056)



$ 22,082



$ —





Total $ (1,056)



$ 22,082



$ —





















(1) Includes impairment of investments in privately-held companies and other equipment charges.



(2) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.





















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)





March 30,

2019

December 29,

2018

March 31,

2018





(in thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,654,563



$ 1,406,740



$ 1,629,593





Short-term investments 243,864



553,901



1,094,801





Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,898,427



1,960,641



2,724,394





Accounts receivable, net 381,152



391,419



320,553





Inventories 272,832



278,925



273,616





Other current assets 24,358



26,933



22,275





Total current assets 2,576,769



2,657,918



3,340,838





Property, plant and equipment, net 571,955



571,983



589,177





Intangible assets, net 61,036



67,161



90,848





Goodwill 532,251



532,251



532,904





Other assets 61,843



59,614



69,428





TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,803,854



$ 3,888,927



$ 4,623,195





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 86,798



$ 99,577



$ 84,407





Price adjustment and other revenue reserves 106,011



130,601



24,339





Income taxes payable 44,179



39,507



147,771





Accrued salary and related expenses 128,365



102,427



48,384





Accrued expenses 33,644



34,368



—





Current portion of debt —



—



499,050





Total current liabilities 398,997



406,480



803,951





Long-term debt 992,225



991,866



990,787





Income taxes payable 688,780



673,051



817,969





Other liabilities 61,105



62,116



59,497





Total liabilities 2,141,107



2,133,513



2,672,204





















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock and capital in excess of par value 279



279



283





Retained earnings 1,672,938



1,766,471



1,963,912





Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,470)



(11,336)



(13,204)





Total stockholders' equity 1,662,747



1,755,414



1,950,991





TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,803,854



$ 3,888,927



$ 4,623,195























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 30,

2019

December 29,

2018

March 31,

2018





(in thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 130,613



$ 131,892



$ 193,627





Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Stock-based compensation 22,820



21,656



20,605





Depreciation and amortization 27,182



26,803



37,201





Deferred taxes (3,955)



(5,174)



(2,670)





Loss (gain) from disposal of property, plant and equipment 428



2,275



1,160





Impairment of investments in privately-held companies (371)



753



—





Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (14,323)



43,402



(80,953)





Inventories 6,123



(3,505)



(11,036)





Other current assets 3,561



6,038



(1,244)





Accounts payable (13,372)



7,664



(235)





Income taxes payable 20,401



(482)



30,067





Accrued salary and related expenses 25,938



(375)



33,408





All other accrued liabilities 1,893



(6,697)



3,295





Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 206,938



224,250



223,225





Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property, plant and equipment (21,257)



(12,597)



(16,930)





Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 32



1



2,844





Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 2,939



18,815



60,008





Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 308,529



416,720



304,289





Payment in connection with business acquisition, net of cash acquired —



—



(57,773)





Purchases of available-for-sale securities —



(23,707)



(268,821)





Purchases of privately-held companies' securities (770)



(156)



(1,250)





Other investing activities (540)



—



—





Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 288,933



399,076



22,367





Cash flows from financing activities:













Repayment of debt —



(500,000)



—





Contingent consideration paid (1,052)



—



—





Net issuance of restricted stock units (9,582)



(5,916)



(9,642)





Proceeds from stock options exercised 5,143



7,235



7,716





Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program —



17,689



—





Repurchase of common stock (116,991)



(207,558)



(127,700)





Dividends paid (125,566)



(126,808)



(117,883)





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (248,048)



(815,358)



(247,509)





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 247,823



(192,032)



(1,917)





Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period $ 1,406,740



$ 1,598,772



$ 1,631,510





End of period $ 1,654,563



$ 1,406,740



$ 1,629,593





Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 1,898,427



$ 1,960,641



$ 2,724.394























ANALYSIS OF GAAP VERSUS GAAP EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DISCLOSURES



(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended







March 30,

2019

December 29,

2018

March 31,

2018







(in thousands, except per share data)



Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to GAAP gross profit excluding special items:















GAAP gross profit

$ 340,831



$ 373,048



$ 423,946





GAAP gross profit %

62.8 %

64.7 %

65.4 %



Special items:















Intangible asset amortization

5,008



6,868



12,101





Total special items

5,008



6,868



12,101





GAAP gross profit excluding special items

$ 345,839



$ 379,916



$ 436,047





GAAP gross profit % excluding special items

63.8 %

65.9 %

67.2 %



Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to GAAP operating expenses excluding special items:















GAAP operating expenses

$ 183,691



$ 190,844



$ 199,108





Special items:















Intangible asset amortization

756



756



876





Impairment of long-lived assets

—



753



—





Severance and restructuring

1,744



1,179



2,272





Other operating expenses (income), net

—



—



266





Total special items

2,500



2,688



3,414





GAAP operating expenses excluding special items

$ 181,191



$ 188,156



$ 195,694





Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to GAAP net income excluding special items:















GAAP net income (loss)

$ 130,613



$ 131,892



$ 193,627





Special items:















Intangible asset amortization

5,764



7,624



12,977





Impairment of long-lived assets (1)

—



753



—





Severance and restructuring

1,744



1,179



2,272





Other operating expenses (income), net

—



—



266





Interest and other expense (income), net

(857)



(351)



(97)





Total pre-tax special items

6,651



9,205



15,418





Other income tax effects and adjustments (2)

7,506



3,758



151





Impact of U.S. tax effects and adjustments (3)

(1,056)



22,082



—





GAAP net income excluding special items

$ 143,714



$ 166,937



$ 209,196























GAAP net income per share excluding special items:















Basic

$ 0.53



$ 0.60



$ 0.74





Diluted

$ 0.52



$ 0.60



$ 0.73





Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share excluding special items:















Basic

273,221



276,252



280,850





Diluted

276,610



280,008



285,881























(1) Includes impairment of investments in privately-held companies and other equipment impairment charges.



(2) Includes tax effect of pre-tax special items and miscellaneous tax adjustments.



(3) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.





















Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared under GAAP, Maxim Integrated uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP results to exclude special items related to intangible asset amortization; impairment of long-lived assets; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. We defined free cash flow as net cash provided from operations less gross capital expenditures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate Maxim Integrated's current performance. Many analysts covering Maxim Integrated use the non-GAAP measures as well. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, Maxim Integrated believes these measures are important to investors in understanding Maxim Integrated's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in Maxim Integrated's core business across different time periods. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The non-GAAP measures displayed in the table above include the following:

GAAP Gross Profit Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP gross profit excluding special items allows management to evaluate the gross margin of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP gross profit excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs of revenue of Maxim Integrated's core businesses.

GAAP Operating Expenses Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP operating expenses excluding special items allows management to evaluate the operating expenses of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; impairment of long-lived assets; severance and restructuring, and other operating expenses (income), net. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP operating expenses excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our core business and its direct operating expenses.

GAAP Provision for Income Taxes Excluding Special Items

The use of a GAAP provision for income taxes excluding special items allows management to evaluate the provision for income taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items. Special items include the tax impact of pre-tax special items, significant tax audit settlements, significant prior year tax reserve adjustments, and significant non-recurring and period specific tax items, which vary in size and frequency, including certain tax charges resulting from U.S. tax legislation that was enacted on December 22, 2017. We used a long-term average tax rate to compute the GAAP tax provision excluding special items for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018; that long-term average tax rate was the weighted average of our normalized fiscal year GAAP tax rate, excluding special items over a four-year period, that included fiscal year 2018 and the three prior fiscal years. A long-term average tax rate was not used for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 or for the first, second and third quarters of fiscal year 2019 because, due to the impacts of tax reform, a long-term average tax rate was no longer appropriate.

GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income per Share Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items allow management to evaluate the operating results of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; impairment of long-lived assets; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. In addition, they are important components of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to understand the results of operations of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and to compare our results of operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in our industry.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include the Company's business outlook and financial projections for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 ending June 2019, which includes revenue, gross margin and earnings per share as well as the Company's expectation of a return to seasonality in Industrial and Automotive in the June quarter, with both end markets trending up sequentially from the soft March quarter. These statements involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those forecasted, based upon, among other things, general market and economic conditions, market developments that could adversely affect the growth of the mixed-signal analog market, product mix shifts, the loss of all or a substantial portion of our sales to one or more of our large customers, customer cancellations and price competition, as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 (the "Form 10-K"). The Form 10-K may be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743316/000074331618000031/maxim10-kfy2018.htm .

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

